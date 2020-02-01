BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: How the Changan Deepal S07 gets technology right
UP NEXT
New Polestar 4 'estate' coming this year, next-gen 2 in 2027

How the Changan Deepal S07 gets technology right

Changan’s electric family car offers a staggering amount of clever tech as standard…

Promoted
6 mins read
1 February 2020

There’s no shortage of electric cars promising cutting-edge features, but few strike the balance between wow factor and day-to-day usefulness as neatly as the Changan Deepal S07. This is tech with a purpose. From an augmented-reality head-up display that makes navigation second nature, to an ingenious tilting touchscreen that adapts to your preferences, the Deepal S07’s gadgets have been designed to make every mile easier, calmer and more enjoyable.

That approach reflects the brand behind it. Changan might be a new name to many UK buyers, but it brings decades of experience, a UK R&D presence and a design studio in Turin, Italy. Here’s a deep dive into the tech that could see the Deepal S07 rise up your family car shopping list.

Learn more about the Changan Deepal S07

Tech that serves the driver

Settle in for a drive and you’ll notice how quickly the cabin fades into the background, in a good way. The layout is clean, there are just a few physical controls where you want them, and the most important information lands where your eyes naturally rest. The star is the augmented-reality head-up display (HUD). Instead of needing to glance down, speed limits, navigation prompts and driver-assist status appear to float ahead of the bonnet. You stay keyed into the road while still getting the driving cues you need. In town it takes the sting out of dense traffic; on unfamiliar routes it makes following directions feel instinctive rather than instructional.

The graphics are crisp and the information is rationed with a light touch, so the HUD enhances your awareness instead of competing for it. Because it draws data from the assistance systems as well as the sat-nav, it becomes a quiet co-pilot – confirming what you’re already sensing and letting you drive with more confidence and less effort.

Advertisement

Latest Reviews

Kia K4 review 2026 026
Kia K4
8
Kia K4
1 hyundai tucson n line 27
Hyundai Tucson
8
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Ioniq 9 2026 001
Hyundai Ioniq 9
8
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai i20 review 2026 001
Hyundai i20
8
Hyundai i20
Geely Starray EM i review lead
Geely Starray EM-i
5
Geely Starray EM-i

View all car reviews

Read our review

Car review
changan deepal s07 01

Changan Deepal S07

Can the latest Chinese entrant make a dent in the Tesla Model Y's popularity?

Read our review
Back to top

A 15.6in touchscreen that tilts towards you

Big central screens are everywhere; but few share this party trick. The Deepal S07’s 15.6in display can automatically tilt towards the driver or passenger, depending on who is sitting in the car – or you can even set the angle manually at the touch of a button. It sounds simple, but it solves mundane annoyances in one hit. When the screen is canted your way, you can pick an album or pinch-zoom a map with minimal reach. Set it to neutral and your co-pilot can lend a hand without pulling a muscle.

The interface is quick and tidy, with clear iconography and a home screen that keeps everyday functions close by. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are built in, so your apps and podcasts appear without the need for an annoying cable. Scenario modes go further, bundling preferences for ambient lighting, driver-assist behaviour and display layout so the car feels “set up” as you pull away, whether you’re heading for the school run or a late-night airport dash.

Parking sensors tell you something’s nearby; the Deepal S07 shows you exactly what – and where. Its 360-degree camera system stitches multiple wide-angle feeds into an ultra-clear view around the car, with a transparent-chassis perspective that helps you to visualise hazards hidden low down. Threading into a tight parking bay, easing along a multi-storey ramp or edging past a sneaky bollard becomes second nature. With low latency, high resolution, and guidance lines that bend with your steering inputs, your brain can predict precisely how the car will move into spaces and through gaps. Reversing out of tight spots is calmer too, with the system warning you of cyclists or pedestrians approaching from awkward angles before you commit.

Advertisement
Back to top

Assistance tech works best when you hardly notice it. In the Deepal S07, adaptive cruise control, lane-centering and traffic-jam support have been tuned for human-like inputs. On a long motorway stint the car modulates speed smoothly, keeps gaps steady and helps you track neatly between the white lines without the see-sawing some cars suffer. In stop-start city traffic it’s equally adept, taking the edge off the grind while you keep a watchful eye on the world outside.

Blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert and intelligent speed assist are on hand, each calibrated to keep you informed without filling the cabin with chimes. The benefit is cumulative: the Deepal S07 helps with the grunt work so you can focus on the judgement calls that make driving satisfying.

Advertisement
Back to top

Little touches that make a big difference

Live with any car and it’s the small wins that you often remember. The Deepal S07 is full of them. There’s a 40-watt wireless phone charger that can keep a handset topped up even when you’re running navigation and streaming music. Push-buttons open the doors from inside, allowing the exterior handles to sit flush for better aerodynamics and a cleaner profile. Rear passengers get their own touchscreen interface that can not only adjust the air-conditioning, but also reposition the front passenger seat and control the roof blind. Speaking of which, the panoramic glass roof brightens grey mornings and turns late-night runs into a chance for passengers to spot shooting stars or satellites.

Audio quality is about tuning as much as hardware. With 14 speakers to play with, the Deepal S07’s engineers have crafted a sound that’s wide and clean, with crisp treble, rich midrange and bass that fills the car. Spoken-word podcasts stay intelligible at low volumes, while your favourite tracks will have you drumming your fingers against the steering wheel. Because the Deepal S07 is whisper-quiet at speed, you hear the music rather than the car, with the added clarity of a speaker in the driver’s headrest.

Back to more practical concerns, and the cupholders grip anything from a flat white to a chunky reusable bottle without letting them rattle around. The centre bin swallows the everyday clutter we all carry, and the door pockets are shaped for larger items like tablets and maps to slot in easily. USB-C ports front and rear, and back-lit charging mats that show exactly where to drop a phone after dark, round out the sense that someone has sweated the details.

Advertisement
Back to top

Seamless connectivity, fewer faffs

The companion app ties everything together. From your smartphone you can check the Deepal S07’s battery status, pre-condition the cabin on frosty mornings and send a destination to the car so it’s ready to navigate when you are. The Bluetooth key function means you can leave a traditional key fob at home: walk up with your handset and the Deepal S07 welcomes you, unlocks and loads your preferences. Need to lend the car to someone? Share access digitally for a set period, complete with any limits you’d like to apply.

Because the core systems play nicely with your smartphone, there’s no duplication. Your calendar and contacts appear when you want them and stay hidden when you don’t. Natural-language voice control lets you set a temperature or find a nearby charger without memorising commands. The overall effect is fewer faffs, fewer distractions and more attention on the road ahead.

Advertisement
Back to top

One well-equipped trim, no spreadsheet required

Some rivals ask you to wade through trim levels and option packs to get the features you actually want. The Deepal S07 takes a simpler route with a single, generous specification. The headline tech – AR head-up display, tilting 15.6in screen with wireless phone mirroring, 360-degree cameras, the comprehensive assistance suite, 14-speaker audio, 40-watt wireless charger and panoramic glass roof – comes as standard. Your car feels complete from day one, and there’s no worrying that ticking a few extra boxes will nudge up the monthly payment.

A new badge naturally prompts questions. Changan’s scale and European footprint should help allay any fears. A UK R&D presence means local roads and expectations have shaped how the Deepal S07 behaves and how its features are tuned, while Changan’s design centre based in Turin, Italy ensures the aesthetic clarity and ergonomic nous we often associate with European brands is present and correct. Add decades of engineering experience and the sheer number of vehicles Changan has already put on the road, and you have a manufacturer equipped to deliver a reliable electric family car, and provide you with ongoing support.

Learn more about the Changan Deepal S07

 

Advertisement

Join our WhatsApp community and be the first to read about the latest news and reviews wowing the car world. Our community is the best, easiest and most direct place to tap into the minds of Autocar, and if you join you’ll also be treated to unique WhatsApp content. You can leave at any time after joining - check our full privacy policy here.

used Dacia Sandero 2013-2020 cars for sale

 Dacia SANDERO 1.2 Laureate Euro 5 5dr opens in a new tab
£2,995
 Dacia Sandero 1.2 Ambiance Euro 5 5dr opens in a new tab
£2,295
 Dacia Sandero 1.0 SCe Ambiance Euro 6 5dr opens in a new tab
£3,695
 Dacia Sandero 1.0 SCe Ambiance Euro 6 5dr opens in a new tab
£4,278
 Dacia Sandero 1.2 Ambiance Euro 6 5dr opens in a new tab
£2,995
 Dacia Sandero 0.9 TCe Laureate Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr opens in a new tab
£2,760
 Dacia Sandero 1.0 SCe Ambiance Euro 6 5dr opens in a new tab
£4,970
 Dacia Sandero 1.2 Ambiance Euro 6 5dr opens in a new tab
£4,500
 Dacia Sandero 1.0 SCe Essential Euro 6 5dr opens in a new tab
£5,699
View all 386 cars
The discussion board is currently closed for new comments while we carry out some maintenance. In the meantime, please join the debate on our social media channels.

Latest Reviews

Kia K4 review 2026 026
Kia K4
8
Kia K4
1 hyundai tucson n line 27
Hyundai Tucson
8
Hyundai Tucson
Hyundai Ioniq 9 2026 001
Hyundai Ioniq 9
8
Hyundai Ioniq 9
Hyundai i20 review 2026 001
Hyundai i20
8
Hyundai i20
Geely Starray EM i review lead
Geely Starray EM-i
5
Geely Starray EM-i

View all car reviews