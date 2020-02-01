How the Changan Deepal S07 gets technology right

There’s no shortage of electric cars promising cutting-edge features, but few strike the balance between wow factor and day-to-day usefulness as neatly as the Changan Deepal S07. This is tech with a purpose. From an augmented-reality head-up display that makes navigation second nature, to an ingenious tilting touchscreen that adapts to your preferences, the Deepal S07’s gadgets have been designed to make every mile easier, calmer and more enjoyable.

That approach reflects the brand behind it. Changan might be a new name to many UK buyers, but it brings decades of experience, a UK R&D presence and a design studio in Turin, Italy. Here’s a deep dive into the tech that could see the Deepal S07 rise up your family car shopping list.

Learn more about the Changan Deepal S07

Tech that serves the driver

Settle in for a drive and you’ll notice how quickly the cabin fades into the background, in a good way. The layout is clean, there are just a few physical controls where you want them, and the most important information lands where your eyes naturally rest. The star is the augmented-reality head-up display (HUD). Instead of needing to glance down, speed limits, navigation prompts and driver-assist status appear to float ahead of the bonnet. You stay keyed into the road while still getting the driving cues you need. In town it takes the sting out of dense traffic; on unfamiliar routes it makes following directions feel instinctive rather than instructional.

The graphics are crisp and the information is rationed with a light touch, so the HUD enhances your awareness instead of competing for it. Because it draws data from the assistance systems as well as the sat-nav, it becomes a quiet co-pilot – confirming what you’re already sensing and letting you drive with more confidence and less effort.