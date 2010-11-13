Skoda Elroq: design team Q&A

It takes a village to raise a child, the old saying goes. Well, in the case of the new all-electric Skoda Elroq, it took an army of talented designers and engineers to bring this impressively innovative all-electric SUV to life.

The new Skoda Elroq is a key moment for Skoda as the brand continues its electric transition. Building on the success of the all-electric Skoda Enyaq, the Skoda Elroq is Skoda’s first compact all-electric SUV. It also offers a first taste of how electric Skoda models of the future will look, as it introduces Skoda’s Modern Solid design theme.

The result is pretty striking, as well as being incredibly practical to boot. Which gives you plenty of reason to put the new Skoda Elroq on your shortlist. If you need one more reason, the first 475 customers who pre-order the Skoda Elroq will be entered into Skoda’s Million Mile Giveaway – with the chance to win up to 10,000 miles of free public charging – letting you start your Skoda Elroq journey in even more style.

Skoda’s design team are rightly proud of what they’ve collectively achieved with the new Skoda Elroq, and that’s why we wanted to explore the story behind it. So, in the Skoda team’s own words, this is how the new Skoda Elroq was born.

Skoda Elroq: building the perfect base

As Skoda’s first compact all-electric SUV the Skoda Elroq boasts city-friendly dimensions, but it certainly doesn’t skimp on space or practicality. In fact, it expands on it, with a family-friendly interior and bags of room for luggage.

Oliver Stefani, Skoda Head of Design: “At Skoda, design is not just about aesthetics. While creating cars, we always think about our customers.”

Klaus Zellmer, Skoda CEO: “Skoda is all about function. It has to work. It has to be intuitive, with lots of space for luggage and passengers. It should feel comfortable. It’s more family oriented. It’s your companion that provides everything.”

Harriet Venters, Skoda Elroq Product Manager: “We talk about ‘Everyday Explorers’, and the Skoda Elroq is all about creating a more accessible electric vehicle. It’s more compact on the outside, but still with all that space on the inside.”

Radek Spic, Skoda Elroq Project Manager: “The Skoda Enyaq and Skoda Elroq are both based on the same platform with the same wheelbase, but the Skoda Elroq is a bit shorter than the Skoda Enyaq – 17 centimetres shorter, in fact. That means it’s much easier to drive as an urban and suburban car; perfect for city use. But it still keeps the same spacious boot space of about 470 litres.”