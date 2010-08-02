How Skoda’s advanced tech is making driving safer

Today’s cars are safer than they’ve ever been. Organisations such as Euro NCAP have researched swathes of old vehicle collision data and created comprehensive crash testing procedures to develop fastidiously rigorous regulations which every car must match if it wants to achieve a much-coveted Euro NCAP 5-star rating.

As one of the world’s leading car manufacturers, Skoda has supported these initiatives every step of the way – and has gone the extra mile to develop its own comprehensive suite of pioneering in-car tech that makes driving easier and safer.

So, lets break down all of Skoda’s key driving and safety aids, explaining how they work in simple terms, and putting the benefit they provide into context.

Obviously, a lot of this tech will vary from model to model. But, if you want to know more about how these systems work, which ones are right for you, and which of come on the particular model and trim of Skoda you’re considering, then just ask your Skoda retailer. They’ve got all the knowledge to help you make the right choice.

For now, though, let’s start your journey through Skoda’s smart connected tech where most journeys start: in the town and city.

An extra set of eyes in the urban jungle

City driving can be incredibly stressful. Even though vehicle speeds are lower, you’re surrounded by a wealth of hazards. Other cars, motorcyclists, cyclists and pedestrians are all in close proximity and almost certain to behave unexpectedly.

Add in a wealth of road infrastructure – road signs, traffic lights, pedestrian crossings, islands and speed bumps – and it’s easy to see how accidents happen.

But that’s where Skoda’s comprehensive suite of city-friendly safety aids can help. Take Front Assist. It’s a collision-alert system that monitors the road ahead of your vehicle to spot and prevent collisions with other road users – for example, when turning at a junction.