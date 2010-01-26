How the Skoda Enyaq vRS amps up electric driving

The future of driving is all-electric: there’s no doubt about that. But while the benefits of going all-electric in terms of lowering your running costs and your environmental impact are clear, there’s still a lingering question around whether electric cars will ever be as fun to drive as their petrol-powered equivalents.

The newly updated Skoda Enyaq vRS – available as both a stylish SUV, and an even sleeker Coupé – is here to bust that myth wide open. As the first all-electric model to carry Skoda’s vaunted performance vRS badge, the Skoda Enyaq vRS has an enviable pedigree to live up to. But, as we’ll explain, it also has the raw stats and credentials that prove it’s up to the task.

Building on the base of an award-winning model that has picked up a five-star What Car? review, the Skoda Enyaq vRS offers all the practicality of a family-friendly SUV, allied to lots of impressive tech and impressive safety, alongside its sparky performance and driving character.

Now, the Skoda Enyaq vRS has been updated to offer even more performance, even more range and even faster charging. So, let’s break down the big ways in which it can let you enjoy more smiles per electric mile.

#1 Amped-up performance

Let’s start with the performance figures that matter most: horsepower, torque and 0-62. And, thanks to recent enhancements to the already potent fully electric powertrain of the Skoda Enyaq vRS, it now delivers even more of all three.

The Skoda Enyaq vRS now boasts power output of 340PS from its fully electric twin-motor all-wheel drive powertrain – an increase of 41PS over the previous model. It also delivers 545Nm of always-instantly-available all-electric torque through the rear wheels, with 134Nm of additional torque through the front wheels.

Those figures – allied to the added traction of the all-wheel drive powertrain – mean that the Skoda Enyaq vRS is now the most potent and fastest-accelerating Skoda ever, letting you do the 0-62mph dash in just 5.5 seconds.