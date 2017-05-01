Meet the MINI line-up: more features; more choice

Some brands are simply synonymous with choice: taking a classic core idea and amplifying it by offering a wealth of new ways to enjoy it. Think Baskin Robbins ice cream and its original 31 flavours. Or the wealth of options available when buying your cup of ‘Morning Joe’ at a Starbucks or a Costa Coffee.

Well, you can now add MINI to that list. Taking the original icon and adding more style, more performance, more premium features, more versatility and more space for passengers and luggage, MINI has built a range of models that offers something for everyone. And now every model comes with one year free car insurance* to boot.

From the iconic three-door and five-door MINI Hatch and the MINI Convertible – cars that are just as fun to drive on the open road as they are to thread through the heart of the urban jungle – to the spacious, versatile and capable MINI Countryman and MINI Clubman, which let you take more people and more stuff on bigger adventures, there are now a wealth of ways to enjoy your MINI.

First, MINI’s line-up gives you more, when it comes to finding the perfect car for you. Each and every model in MINI’s range boasts a wealth of premium features as standard – ranging from keyless entry and heated seats to LED headlights with high-beam assist and Driving Assistant safety tech such as collision warning that can help keep you and your family safe.

Next, MINI also lets you pick from an impressive roster of efficient or punchy engines, stylish trims and simple-to-choose packs and accessories that let you add the final finishing personal touch. Finally, the MINI App lets you pre-plan journeys remotely, with real-time petrol prices to help you cut fuel costs on your mid-journey refuelling stops, before syncing directions straight from your smartphone to your MINI Clubman.

So, how do you find your dream MINI? Well, we’ve put together a simple model-by-model guide that breaks down the key features on each model. And there’s no better place to start than with the original icon…

MINI Hatch: the icon reimagined

With an extensive heritage that offers more pedigree, iconic style that always turns more heads, and race-inspired performance and go-kart handling that makes driving even more fun, the original MINI Hatch is the car that guarantees more smiles per mile on every journey. Now it’s adding even more for good measure.

Available as a three-door or a five-door (which delivers more room for passengers and 30% more luggage space), every MINI Hatch is packed with an impressive spec as standard – ranging from premium style, through clever infotainment tech that seamlessly integrates your smartphone into the heart of every trip, to an impressive roster of driving tech that makes journeys easier and safer from beginning to end. The MINI Hatch also offers a choice of Sport, Exclusive and Resolute Edition trims that offer even more features in an easy-to-pick way.