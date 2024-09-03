An inside look at the new all-electric MINI Cooper’s tech

Back in the ‘old days’, getting connected with your MINI was as simple as insert key and turn to go. The new all-electric MINI Cooper, on the other hand, offers a wealth of smart always-online tech that enhances every drive and makes electric easy.

So, here’s our comprehensive guide to just how easy it is to get connected – making every journey easier and safer – in the all-electric MINI Cooper.

The best all-round way to go high-tech

At the heart of the new all-electric MINI Cooper’s advanced tech is a true innovation: MINI’s first-ever fully circular touchscreen.

Designed to evoke the iconic round dials of the original 1960s Mini, this large 9.5in interactive display uses state-of-the-art OLED technology to deliver bold colours and super-crisp super-clear graphics – making it even easier to access and interact with all the features and settings you’re looking for.

It’s powered by MINI Operating System 9, which is simple and intuitive to use, and uses always-online 5G connectivity to ensure you’re getting the latest navigation, traffic and charging information from the cloud.

The upper half of the touchscreen always displays key vehicle information such as speed, range and battery status, which can be tapped for quick full-screen visibility. The lower half permanently shows your climate controls alongside essential shortcut buttons to navigation, media and phone calls, car settings and other apps.

The centre of the all-electric MINI Cooper’s circular touchscreen is where the real magic happens. You can quickly swipe through the widgets for MINI Navigation, hands-free calls, or your preferred music and podcasts using wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto smartphone connectivity – as well as widgets for essential car information and weather. Then, you simply tap the app and it goes full-screen.

You can store regularly used apps and widgets in the ‘tool belt’. Equally, there’s no risk of getting lost in the menus – because you can always quickly return to the core touchscreen display with the home button.

There’s still room for a few toggles

Although the new all-electric MINI Cooper is focused on digital thinking, MINI hasn’t forgot the iconic appeal and tactile convenience of good old buttons and switches.

That’s where the MINI toggle bar comes in. Sitting below the large circular OLED touchscreen, this bar of switches gives you quick access to essential driving controls. There’s a cool key-shaped start/stop switch, alongside a flickable drive selector and the parking brake button. Another toggle lets you pick the MINI Experience Modes to match your mood. (More on that in a moment).