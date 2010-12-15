How Kia Business is making life simple for fleet managers

Being a fleet manager is no easy task. Keeping your company cars (and the people who use them) on the road as much as possible – whether they’re working hard for your business or enjoying the benefits a car offers – is paramount. But, let’s face it, running any size of fleet comes with plenty of challenges that mean it’s never a totally smooth process.

With company cars racking up thousands of hard-working miles, it’s only a matter of time before they need to take time out for annual servicing or routine maintenance. Additionally, there’s the unexpected to consider, whether caused by accident or breakdown.With vehicle downtime estimated to cost up to £700 per day*, no-one wants to add to the expense of having a vehicle off the road. Equally, there’s the administrative hassle to consider, whether it’s for the driver or an already beleaguered fleet manager.

That’s where Kia Business Service Promise comes in. Whatever the size and scale of your business, this brand-new fleet-focused aftersales product from Kia is an unwavering commitment to all fleet managers. The service is a one-stop solution that answers any and all problems, while helping to take the pressure off running company cars.

Available through Kia’s extensive network of 192 UK dealers, the Kia Business Service Promise will help you keep your company car drivers on the road (or put them back) as quickly as possible – all using genuine Kia-approved parts, fitted by expert dedicated Kia specialist technicians, all at the most cost-effective price.

Learn more about Kia Business Service Promise

All the big benefits of dealer support for fleets

The question of whether to use a franchised dealer or an independent provider for servicing your company cars is a decision that faces every fleet manager.

At a time when every firm faces growing financial pressures, it’s sometimes perceived that using an independent provider for vehicle servicing, maintenance and repair can be a cheaper path than going to a franchised dealer. As a result, it can be tempting to leave the safe haven of manufacturer support in fear of big bills – especially after manufacturer warranties have expired. But that’s missing the bigger picture.