BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Jeep Renegade 4xe Plug-in Hybrid: how it's electrifying off-road adventure
UP NEXT
Audi Q5 E-tron: Porsche Macan EV sibling due with 300-mile range

Jeep Renegade 4xe Plug-in Hybrid: how it's electrifying off-road adventure

Jeep has added efficient hybrid power to its unique blend of iconic style, immense all-terrain ability and connected in-car tech to create the ultimate 4x4
Autocar
News
5 mins read
3 March 2010

When it comes to heading off the beaten track, Jeep has always been the go-to brand of choice. Now, Jeep has added electrified powertrain technology to its 80-year heritage of well-proven off-road credentials to create the innovative Renegade 4xe Plug-in Hybrid.

The Jeep Renegade 4xe’s electric motor works seamlessly with the 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine to produce 270Nm of instantly available, electrically-boosted torque – 50% more than on the 170hp diesel Renegade model. Equally, five carefully calibrated Selec-Terrain traction control settings on the range-topping Trailhawk trim mean that the Jeep Renegade 4xe can easily tackle everything from snow to asphalt at the click of a switch.

The 11.4kWh battery delivers 26 miles of range, making it perfect for all-electric everyday commuting, with easy plug-and-play home and public charging and up to 135mpg (WLTP combined) fuel efficiency on longer journeys all helping you to slash everyday running costs. Equally, a stylish interior and a plethora of intelligent UConnect infotainment services mean the Jeep Renegade 4xe is as refined and connected as it is rugged and dependable.

Efficient, iconic and capable, here are all the reasons why the Jeep Renegade 4xe could be the off roader for you.

To find out more about the Jeep Renegade 4xe, visit jeep.co.uk

Electrifying off-road capability

For 80 years Jeep has been at the forefront of off-road vehicle technology. Whether you’re a hardened enthusiast used to spending your weekends trawling through mud, a novice looking for an easy-to-use slice of the 4x4 lifestyle, or a driver who wants the added confidence that comes with four-wheel-drive on the road, the new Renegade 4xe does it all.

Off-road performance is something the Renegade 4xe Plug-in Hybrid has by the megawatt. In Hybrid mode, the 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivers up to 190hp and 270Nm of torque to the front axle, while the rear-mounted electric motor connects directly to the rear e-axle and produces 60hp and up to 250Nm of torque. 

This electrically boosted performance allow for more precise and controlled off-roading, thanks to separately operated axles, the additional electric torque and a smooth six-speed automatic gearbox – while also delivering a powerful on-road 0-62mph dash of just 7.1 seconds.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Jaguar F Pace SVR 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Jaguar F-Pace SVR 2021 UK review

Large 16429 Rio31.0T GDi48ViMT

Kia Rio 1.0 T-GDi 48V 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Kona 1.6 hybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai Kona 1.6 T-GDi Hybrid 2021 UK review

12 skoda octavia vrs tdi 2021 uk first drive review on road front

Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 4x4 2021 UK review

1 Dacia Sandero Stepway 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Dacia Sandero Stepway TCe 100 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Jeep Renegade

Jeep Renegade

Jeep’s core values are applied to a Fiat-based compact crossover, but established rivals like the Mazda CX-5, Nissan Qashqai and Skoda Yeti have set the bar rather high

Read our review
Back to top

Hill Descent Control gives you the confidence to tackle any gradient, while five different Selec-Terrain traction control settings on the range-topping Trailhawk trim let you easily pick the right power delivery for your chosen terrain.

A wade depth of up to 40cm and class-leading lean angles mean the Renegade 4xe Plug-in Hybrid will keep you moving across any terrain, while Powerloop four-wheel-drive technology uses a small engine-mounted electric motor to provide voltage to the system – even when the 11.4kWh lithium-ion on-board battery is low on charge. This means no matter how long you’re in the wilderness, the adventure can continue.

But four-wheel-drive isn’t just about off-roading. The on-demand Jeep Active Drive Low system gives confidence-inspiring grip in all conditions, on all road surfaces - making every journey safer, more comfortable and more fun. Plus, with a 1150kg towing capacity you can bring something extra along for the trip if needed.

Charging that’s easier and cheaper

Even with its immense off-roading capabilities, the Jeep Renegade 4xe Plug-in Hybrid is just at home on the road as it is off it – and it all starts with charging. At home, the six-metre-long Mode 2 cable has a domestic three-pin plug for charging up to 3kW, while home-installed wall units can charge at up to 7.4kW, giving you a full battery in just 1h40m.

Out on the open road, you can easily charge your Renegade 4xe at any public charge point with a Mode 3 cable. The My Uconnect Mobile App and My easy Charge card help you find your nearest available charge point and make paying for recharging even easier.

Advertisement
Back to top

More efficient and refined on-road

The Renegade 4xe offers three different driving modes to give you the best blend of efficiency or performance. In Electric mode, the 11.4kWh lithium-ion battery delivers up to 26 miles (WLTP combined) of refined, all-electric zero-tailpipe emissions driving. As most drivers only travel between 20-30 miles a day, this means the Renegade 4xe can handle most trips on electric power only – thus saving you money with cheap overnight charging at home and exemption from congestion zone charges.

When travelling further afield, e-Save mode preserves charge in the battery by purely using the petrol engine, while the Battery Charge function actively recharges the battery up to 80% – meaning you can go further, more efficiently. eCoasting technology further boosts range by recovering lost electricity while travelling downhill. This energy is fed back into the battery for later deployment.

Advertisement
Back to top

Hybrid mode combines the petrol engine with the electric motor to deliver strong performance and great refinement – all the while emitting CO2 emissions below 50 g/Km and achieving up to 135mpg (WLTP combined), saving you money on both tax and fuel.

Brilliantly versatile SUV practicality

With plenty of space for five, 330 litres of versatile luggage space and oodles of in-car tech and safety features, the Jeep Renegade 4xe Plug-in Hybrid isn’t just a capable off-roader and an efficient cruiser – it’s everything you need from an adventurous SUV.

With an abundance of personalisation features ranging from paint to wing mirror covers, and decals to grilles, the Renegade 4xe will certainly turn heads. In the back, cleverly packaged underfloor batteries mean the boot space is identical to that in the standard Renegade, and is accompanied by clever features like luggage netting, a cargo bag and premium floor mats that ensure the Renegade is ready to tackle any family trip or off-road excursion.

In the cabin, robust high-quality materials make for a stylish interior, while ergonomic seating and versatile luggage compartments ensure that long journeys are a breeze.

Advertisement
Back to top

Up front, the driver is greeted by a crisp 7-inch digital instrument screen, boasting a customisable interface with all the driving information you need. Alongside sits a striking 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment display featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for the ultimate smartphone integration. Jeep Uconnect Services add further connectivity features, letting you communicate with your Renegade 4xe remotely with your smartphone – everything from vehicle status to wi-fi hot spotting can be controlled.

Finally, safety. Over 60 safety features – such as Traffic Sign Recognition, Intelligent Speed Assist, Blind Spot Monitoring and Lane Departure Warning Plus – help you to keep you and your occupants safe on the road.

An innovative and capable off-roader, efficient cost-cutting cruiser and versatile family hauler all rolled into one, the new Jeep Renegade 4xe Plug-in Hybrid is truly an icon electrified. 

To find out more about the Jeep Renegade 4xe, visit jeep.co.uk

Used cars for sale

 Jeep Renegade 1.6 Multijet Sport 5dr
2015
£8,000
41,080miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Jeep Renegade 1.6 Multijet Sport 5dr
2015
£8,890
30,155miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Jeep Renegade 1.6 Multijet Limited 5dr
2016
£8,980
51,881miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Jeep Renegade 1.6 Multijet Longitude 5dr
2016
£8,991
34,624miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Jeep Renegade 1.6 Multijet Longitude 5dr
2015
£9,000
39,973miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Jeep Renegade 1.6 Multijet Longitude 5dr
2017
£9,284
54,000miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Jeep Renegade 1.4 Multiair Longitude 5dr
2016
£9,299
34,100miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Jeep Renegade 1.4 Multiair Longitude 5dr
2016
£9,490
37,178miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Jeep Renegade 1.6 E-torq Sport 5dr
2016
£9,500
24,721miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Jaguar F Pace SVR 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Jaguar F-Pace SVR 2021 UK review

Large 16429 Rio31.0T GDi48ViMT

Kia Rio 1.0 T-GDi 48V 2021 UK review

1 Hyundai Kona 1.6 hybrid 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Hyundai Kona 1.6 T-GDi Hybrid 2021 UK review

12 skoda octavia vrs tdi 2021 uk first drive review on road front

Skoda Octavia vRS TDI 4x4 2021 UK review

1 Dacia Sandero Stepway 2021 UK first drive review hero front

Dacia Sandero Stepway TCe 100 2021 UK review

View all latest drives