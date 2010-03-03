Jeep Renegade 4xe Plug-in Hybrid: how it's electrifying off-road adventure

When it comes to heading off the beaten track, Jeep has always been the go-to brand of choice. Now, Jeep has added electrified powertrain technology to its 80-year heritage of well-proven off-road credentials to create the innovative Renegade 4xe Plug-in Hybrid.

The Jeep Renegade 4xe’s electric motor works seamlessly with the 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine to produce 270Nm of instantly available, electrically-boosted torque – 50% more than on the 170hp diesel Renegade model. Equally, five carefully calibrated Selec-Terrain traction control settings on the range-topping Trailhawk trim mean that the Jeep Renegade 4xe can easily tackle everything from snow to asphalt at the click of a switch.

The 11.4kWh battery delivers 26 miles of range, making it perfect for all-electric everyday commuting, with easy plug-and-play home and public charging and up to 135mpg (WLTP combined) fuel efficiency on longer journeys all helping you to slash everyday running costs. Equally, a stylish interior and a plethora of intelligent UConnect infotainment services mean the Jeep Renegade 4xe is as refined and connected as it is rugged and dependable.

Efficient, iconic and capable, here are all the reasons why the Jeep Renegade 4xe could be the off roader for you.

Electrifying off-road capability

For 80 years Jeep has been at the forefront of off-road vehicle technology. Whether you’re a hardened enthusiast used to spending your weekends trawling through mud, a novice looking for an easy-to-use slice of the 4x4 lifestyle, or a driver who wants the added confidence that comes with four-wheel-drive on the road, the new Renegade 4xe does it all.

Off-road performance is something the Renegade 4xe Plug-in Hybrid has by the megawatt. In Hybrid mode, the 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivers up to 190hp and 270Nm of torque to the front axle, while the rear-mounted electric motor connects directly to the rear e-axle and produces 60hp and up to 250Nm of torque.

This electrically boosted performance allow for more precise and controlled off-roading, thanks to separately operated axles, the additional electric torque and a smooth six-speed automatic gearbox – while also delivering a powerful on-road 0-62mph dash of just 7.1 seconds.