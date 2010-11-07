BMW M2: six reasons why it should be on your shortlist

Meet the new BMW M2: a compact high-performance coupe, designed and engineered precisely with passionate driving purists in mind.

Inspired by 1973’s BMW 2002 turbo and 2011’s BMW 1 Series M Coupé, the first BMW M2 – introduced in 2015 – delivered an even-more focused and ever-more agile take on BMW M’s iconic driving character and quickly became one of the brand’s most popular models, with 60,000 sold globally.

As a result, the new second-generation BMW M2 has been one of the most eagerly anticipated highlights from BMW M’s extensive line-up of new models celebrating its 50th anniversary. Here are the six big reasons why it will thrill real driving fans.

Learn more about the new BMW M2

#1 Compact dimensions; now even more assured

Let’s start with the BMW M2’s biggest USP: its compact size, which delivers perhaps the most sprightly handling of any model in BMW M’s modern line-up. The new BMW M2 takes all of that distinctive DNA and builds on it. Literally.

Subtly longer and wider than its predecessor, the second-generation BMW M2’s wheelbase is 54mm longer, with a 38mm-wider front track and a 4mm-wider rear track. So, while it remains significantly shorter than a BMW M4 Competition – to the tune of 219mm – it’s a near match for its big brother in terms of stance, delivering even more confident and assured interpretation of its core agile driving character.

Enhanced under-skin bracing, lightweight aluminium suspension components and adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers work hand-in-hand with M Servotronic steering to deliver the perfect blend of on-road comfort and on-track response. Equally, the powerfully precise M Compound brakes – six-piston fixed-caliper with 380mm discs on the front; single-piston floating caliper 370mm discs on the rear – feature two pedal settings for enhanced feel.

The BMW M2 comes with an M Carbon Roof for the first time ever on a standard BMW M2, reducing vehicle weight by 6kg. Or you can pick the M Race Track package, which increases the BMW M2’s electronically limited speed from 155mph to 180mph and adds the option of track-specific tyres.