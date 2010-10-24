Video | Ken Block and Audi: journey to Electrikhana

If there’s one thing guaranteed to light up the automotive internet, it’s a Ken Block Gymkhana video. Since 2008, the excitable American rally ace has showcased his tyre-shredding antics with a series of ever-more-impressive videos that have pulled in 550 million views combined.

Now, Block is sparking debate and delight among car fans once again as he goes all-in on all-electric with his latest film – cleverly titled Electrikhana and featuring the jaw-dropping Audi S1 e-tron quattro Hoonitron prototype.

Since first announcing his partnership with Audi, just over 12 months ago, Block – a genuinely passionate Audi petrolhead – has been getting a taste of every element of Audi’s quattro heritage and its electrified e-tron philosophy, and we’ve followed every step of that journey. So, let’s take a look back at Ken Block’s road to Electrikhana.

Sep 21, 2021: Ken Block joins the Audi family

Late summer, and car fans around the world wake to the exciting news that Audi and Ken Block have joined forces for a top-secret sideways twist to the next film in the Gymkhana franchise – intriguingly teased ‘Electrikhana’.

Given that Block’s thrilling drift videos have (until now) been powered almost exclusively by petrol and soundtracked by the pap-pap-pap of a turbo bouncing off the rev limiter, the concept of the power-sliding mastermind going all-electric is certainly intriguing. As a genuinely passionate petrolhead, though – with a real depth of love and knowledge for the history of iconic road, race and rally cars – the idea of Block working with Audi makes perfect sense.

“This partnership is a dream that has been decades in the making,” says Block. “I’ve been an Audi fan since I was a teenager. It’s the brand that ignited my passion for motorsport. Audi’s World Rally Championship efforts with their Group B cars and their wins at Pike’s Peak in the 1980s are what led me to becoming a rally driver.