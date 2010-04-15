BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Promoted | The Audi Q4 e-tron: high-tech space exploration
UP NEXT
New 2021 Audi Q4 E-tron is premium-focused VW ID 4 sibling

Promoted | The Audi Q4 e-tron: high-tech space exploration

With innovative premium driver-focused tech and a large luxurious interior that belies its city-friendly dimensions, Audi’s all-electric Q4 e-tron re-thinks the rules for compact SUVs
Autocar
News
4 mins read
15 April 2010

Let’s get those sci-fi cliches out of the way. The new all-electric Audi Q4 e-tron feels bigger on the inside than it looks on the outside. It’s high-tech driver-focused cabin and touch-sensitive controls have the sheen of an interstellar starship, while the warp-speed all-electric driving performance is light years ahead of its rivals. 

Available at launch with a traditional SUV profile, with a sleek and swoopy coupé-style Sportback to follow in June, the new Q4 e-tron has been designed to re-imagine what a compact all-electric SUV can be – blending a compact SUV footprint with a cleverly packaged interior that offers space more akin to the larger mid-size Audi Q5.

A choice of electric rear-wheel drive and quattro all-wheel drive powertrains provide charged performance, with up to 316 miles of range and fast 100kW and 125kW recharging that gets you from 5% to 80% in as little as 38 minutes, or can deliver an 80-mile range boost in just 10 minutes.

But, where the Audi Q4 e-tron really changes the game is in its driving technology.

To find out more about the Audi Q4 e-tron, head to audi.co.uk/q4-e-tron

Starship-style driving controls

It all starts with the Audi Q4 e-tron’s new-generation double-spoke steering wheel – which breaks new ground with smartphone-style backlit controls that let you use touch and list-friendly swipe gestures, while providing gentle haptic feedback. 

Audi’s pace-setting premium Virtual Cockpit and large central MMI touchscreen with full internet connectivity are standard across the Audi Q4 e-tron line-up – letting you share sat-nav information and infotainment apps across the two screens, either by fingertip command or intuitive voice control. 

The Audi Q4 e-tron’s Navigation Plus system is now even more advanced and intelligent – with high-resolution Google Earth satellite images that deliver a crisper and clearer view of the world around you, and an ‘e-tron’ route planner that calculates your optimum route based on public charging points. 

Using Audi connect, it even shares data with other Audi vehicles through the cloud to deliver hyper-accurate traffic updates, while also offering more detailed information for on-street parking alongside apps for news, weather and travel.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar review

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E Hybrid ST 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2021 UK review

DMAX LAUNCH PRESS 14 4 21 NUMBER 079

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes S Class S400d 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-Benz S400d 4Matic L AMG Line 2021 UK review

1 Dacia Sandero BiFuel 2021 UK first drive hero front

Dacia Sandero TCe 100 Bi-Fuel 2021 UK review

1 Skoda Enyaq 2021 LHD UK first drive hero front

Skoda Enyaq iV 2021 UK review

View all latest drives

Back to top

A sci-fi augmented head-up display

The real attention-grabber, though, is an all-new and pioneering augmented reality head-up display that projects key driving data onto the windscreen so that the information feels like it’s floating up to 10m in front of the car.

Using dynamic ‘drone-style’ animated floating arrows for navigation and minimalistic stripped back animations for driver assistance functions such as lane assist, it helps the driver focus more keenly on the road ahead – especially in poor visibility conditions – while still putting key information right in the driver’s line of sight. 

Powering this system is advanced software driven by 600,000 lines of code – 50% more than in the first Space Shuttle. It adjusts the bright 60fps LED projections for braking and potholes with millisecond ‘shake compensation’ accuracy to deliver an even clearer and crisper display.

Extending the frontiers of inner space

On the outside, the Audi Q4 e-tron stands out from the normal SUV pack with its striking lines and proportions – particularly the short overhangs that come from replacing the space-sapping internal combustion engine with more compact electric motors and a flat, low-slung floor-mounted battery.

This also enhances interior space, with the extended 2.76m wheelbase (longer than most medium-sized SUVs) delivering 1.83m of interior space – more than many large full-size SUVs. The absence of a central transmission tunnel means a flat floor and more leg room for rear passengers, while the rear seats have a commanding position 7cm higher than the front seats, while still offering plenty of headroom. 

Advertisement
Back to top

Building on the high-tech driver-focused cockpit, the interior has a warm lounge-like feel, with high-quality open-pore lime woods and aluminium panels and ambient lighting on selected trims. A choice of quality eco-friendly upholstery materials – alongside artificial leathers and premium Nappa leather – bring a cossetting sense to the Q4 e-tron’s cabin that is ‘feel-good’ in every sense of the phrase.

The suede-like Dinamica microfibre material and elaborate yarn-like Puls upholstery are made from 45-50% recycled materials, giving around 26 large 1.5-litre plastic bottles a new purpose in life. Talking of large bottles, the interior of the Q4 e-tron features almost 25 litres of cubby holes and glovebox storage, while there’s between 520 litres and 1,490 litres of luggage space in the rear – similar to a mid-size SUV. 

So, whether you’re looking to enjoy a futuristic driving experience that makes you feel like you’re in the captain’s seat, or just want to explore the limits of all that expansive space around you, the new all-electric Audi Q4 e-tron really does go beyond the cliches of future-thinking electric driving. 

Science-fiction made science fact.

To find out more about the Audi Q4 e-tron, head to audi.co.uk/q4-e-tron

Used cars for sale

 Audi A3 1.6 Tdi Se 5dr
2014
£6,986
74,081miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Audi A1 1.4 Tfsi Sport 3dr
2014
£7,000
60,101miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Audi A1 1.4 Tfsi Sport 3dr
2014
£7,480
53,100miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Audi A1 1.6 Tdi S Line 5dr
2014
£7,495
74,854miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Audi A3 1.4 Tfsi Se 3dr
2014
£7,995
69,126miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Audi A3 1.6 Tdi Ultra 110 Se Technik 5dr
2016
£7,999
75,831miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Audi A3 1.6 Tdi 110 Se 5dr
2014
£8,000
61,628miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Audi A1 1.2 Tfsi Sport 5dr
2014
£8,000
49,591miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Audi A3 1.6 Tdi 110 Se 5dr
2015
£8,199
72,750miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Latest Drives

1 Porsche Panamera Turbo S E Hybrid ST 2021 UK FD hero front

Porsche Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo 2021 UK review

DMAX LAUNCH PRESS 14 4 21 NUMBER 079

Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 2021 UK review

1 Mercedes S Class S400d 2021 UK FD hero front

Mercedes-Benz S400d 4Matic L AMG Line 2021 UK review

1 Dacia Sandero BiFuel 2021 UK first drive hero front

Dacia Sandero TCe 100 Bi-Fuel 2021 UK review

1 Skoda Enyaq 2021 LHD UK first drive hero front

Skoda Enyaq iV 2021 UK review

View all latest drives