Promoted | The Audi Q4 e-tron: high-tech space exploration

Let’s get those sci-fi cliches out of the way. The new all-electric Audi Q4 e-tron feels bigger on the inside than it looks on the outside. It’s high-tech driver-focused cabin and touch-sensitive controls have the sheen of an interstellar starship, while the warp-speed all-electric driving performance is light years ahead of its rivals.

Available at launch with a traditional SUV profile, with a sleek and swoopy coupé-style Sportback to follow in June, the new Q4 e-tron has been designed to re-imagine what a compact all-electric SUV can be – blending a compact SUV footprint with a cleverly packaged interior that offers space more akin to the larger mid-size Audi Q5.

A choice of electric rear-wheel drive and quattro all-wheel drive powertrains provide charged performance, with up to 316 miles of range and fast 100kW and 125kW recharging that gets you from 5% to 80% in as little as 38 minutes, or can deliver an 80-mile range boost in just 10 minutes.

But, where the Audi Q4 e-tron really changes the game is in its driving technology.

To find out more about the Audi Q4 e-tron, head to audi.co.uk/q4-e-tron

Starship-style driving controls

It all starts with the Audi Q4 e-tron’s new-generation double-spoke steering wheel – which breaks new ground with smartphone-style backlit controls that let you use touch and list-friendly swipe gestures, while providing gentle haptic feedback.

Audi’s pace-setting premium Virtual Cockpit and large central MMI touchscreen with full internet connectivity are standard across the Audi Q4 e-tron line-up – letting you share sat-nav information and infotainment apps across the two screens, either by fingertip command or intuitive voice control.

The Audi Q4 e-tron’s Navigation Plus system is now even more advanced and intelligent – with high-resolution Google Earth satellite images that deliver a crisper and clearer view of the world around you, and an ‘e-tron’ route planner that calculates your optimum route based on public charging points.

Using Audi connect, it even shares data with other Audi vehicles through the cloud to deliver hyper-accurate traffic updates, while also offering more detailed information for on-street parking alongside apps for news, weather and travel.