How Audi e-tron is making EV charging even easier

The biggest shift in the switch to electric driving is how we power our journeys. That’s why, when developing its fast-growing line-up of e-tron models – from the Audi e-tron SUV and the Audi GT e-tron sportscar to the new Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback – Audi put charging at the heart of the design process.

Building on its 40-year ethos of ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ (or ‘progress through technology’), Audi has developed advanced under-the-skin e-tron technology that delivers more range and faster charging times – as well as in-car navigation and smartphone apps that make finding and paying for charging easier. Looking further ahead, Audi is even re-imagining the 'petrol station of the future’. Here’s how.

Learn more about the Audi e-tron range.

More range: better batteries & smart driving tech

Easier charging starts with having more range from the off. Lithium-ion batteries are the most advanced and reliable type currently available for electric cars, and Audi is continually honing this technology to make batteries that deliver more range more efficiently, while also being smaller and lighter for enhanced car dynamics.

Alongside this, Audi has developed technology that makes electric driving more efficient, without changing how you drive. Take regenerative braking, which uses friction in the electric motor to work alongside the brakes to slow the car – while simultaneously redirecting unused energy back to the battery. In Audi e-tron models you can pick the level of regeneration to suit your driving mood or journey type, ultimately recapturing up to 30% of your range from coasting and braking.

As a result of all this, the 82kWh battery available for the all-new Audi Q4 e-tron Sportback offers up to 323 miles of range (WLTP).