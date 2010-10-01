BACK TO ALL NEWS
Audi Q7 TFSI e quattro plug-in hybrid: tested in the real-world

If you want to determine whether an SUV can deliver for busy families or active lifestyles, using it as a crew car on a video shoot is the ultimate proof
Autocar
7 mins read
1 October 2010

When it comes to filming and photographing the wealth of new cars that appear on Autocar each and every day, there are invariably two protagonists in our story: the hero, and the unsung hero.

The hero car is the star of the shoot. It’s treated with the utmost care and respect, and polished to within an inch of its life to ensure it shines bright in front of the camera. The unsung hero is the crew car that makes it happen. Never seen, typically a large family-sized SUV, it stores the kit, carries the crew, and is the hub from which all our content is created.

So, on any shoot, the crew car gets a tough workout, and that makes it a genuinely useful litmus test for a model that will be put through its paces in the real-world by families with fast-paced busy lives and jam-packed holidays, or active sporty types who think nothing of taking a few mates and all of their gear to the coast, the river, the mountains or the bike trail.

Autocar Electric

View all electric car news, advice and reviews

That’s why on our recent road-trip across Germany in the Audi Q6 e-tron we borrowed the freshly updated Audi Q7 SUV TFSI e quattro to see just how competent Audi’s large family-friendly plug-in hybrid actually is. Here’s what we found.

Space: the first frontier

The first test any crew car has to pass is luggage space. And our Audi Q7 TFSI e quattro aces it with flying colours.

We’ve got access to up to 1,863 litres of load volume if we fold the second-row seats down. But that would necessitate a second car for two crew members. So, the fact that we can easily fit the bulk of our camera equipment and luggage into the 563 litres of standard volume – with a couple of longer items like tripods poking through the 40:20:40 split-rear ski-hatch without affecting the rear passengers – is perfect.

The Audi Q7’s hands-free key and power operated tailgate prove incredibly useful as we keep needing to stroll back and forth between the camera and the crew car to pick up kit. Equally, the Audi Q7’s interior is dotted with plenty of large convenient cubbies for all the phones, cables, radios and the wealth of energy-restoring snacks that are a feature of long days spent shooting on-the-move. 

The Audi Q7’s stylish contrast-colour-stitched seats are comfortable over long distances, enhanced by the optional Adaptive Air Suspension, which smooths out bumps in the road. Equally, the adaptive cruise control with speed limiter and lane departure warning of the optional Tour Pack helps the driver stay focused on the straight and narrow, while the crew debate the next shot.

And don’t think all of this comfort, practicality and tech is limited to the front of the Audi Q7. Rear passengers can use the three-zone automatic air conditioning and optional heated rear seats of the optional Technology Pack Pro, while the rear USB ports with charging function can keep your laptop charged – letting you make script amends (or even write sentences like this one) on the move from the back seat.

Technology that helps you work smarter

The Audi Q7’s smart connected in-car navigation and infotainment system1 is an absolutely vital piece of tech for video and photography teams.

We can plan out our route in advance on our smartphones the night before. With simple routes, we can use the navigation feature of the MyAudi app to plot our destination and sync it directly with the in-car navigation system of the Audi Q7[1]. 

With complex routes that involve multiple stops to check potential locations, we can also use our preferred maps app to pin destinations and then use the wireless Apple CarPlay or Android Auto to show that app on-screen.

The Audi Q7’s large central touchscreen is conveniently placed so that the front passenger can assist with route planning or juggling the various music and podcast tastes that are needed to accommodate each and every member of the crew. 

The extensive point-of-interest data helps you find all the essential petrol stations, car parks, cafes, shops and fast-food restaurants that you need to fuel a shoot. Equally, the live traffic data helps you anticipate whether jams will affect your schedule, while smartphone connectivity helps you call – and share conversations with – those in the hero car.

Finally, the fact that the Audi Q7’s navigation lets you see satellite maps2 as well as a simplified graphical layout is another real boon when it comes to location scouting – letting you pinch-and-zoom to see surrounding terrain at your destination. Wherever you’re headed, the driver gets clear directions on the 12.3-inch high-definition digital instrument cluster or the optional head-up display.

Finally, when you do reach your destination or your final halt for the night, the big challenge for any crew car is parking. Obviously, the hero car always gets the prime spot with lots of space to avoid having to navigate round obstacles or risk getting dinged by inconsiderate neighbours. That means that the often-larger crew car has to squeeze into a spot that’s a bit tighter.

The Audi Q7 TFSI e quattro comes with a rear-view camera as standard, but the optional 360-degree camera3 with its overhead view is the rear star of the show, giving you a clearer perspective of your surroundings. Equally, the all-wheel steering on our Vorsprung-spec Q7 TFSI e tightens up the turning circle.

Smooth, effortless and efficient

On the road, crew cars need a smooth powerful engine to get you to the location with ease, while also letting us move position around the hero vehicle smoothy, safely and with confidence during car-to-car tracking shots. Delivering up to 394PS and 600Nm torque from its combination of a three-litre V6 and its compact but powerful electric motor, our Audi Q7 TFSI e quattro easily fulfils that remit.

Crew cars also need to be efficient, though. After all, you can’t be stopping for petrol more than the hero car – and the crew car often packs in many more miles than the hero car as it spends a large portion of its time heading off to scout the next location or pick up food and equipment for the crew.

Equally, on every video shoot – but especially when shooting an all-electric car like the Audi Q6 e-tron – we want to lower our team’s overall impact. This is where the fact that our Audi Q7 TFSI e quattro is a plug-in hybrid is perfect. Delivering up to 52 miles of electric-only range from the 26kWh gross-capacity liquid-cooled lithium-ion battery, as well as a combined fuel economy of up 134mpg (WLTP)4, 

The Audi Q7 TFSI e quattro’s plug-in hybrid is also incredibly smart. In ‘Auto’ it works with the in-car navigation and predictive technology to blend petrol and electric in the most efficient way for your route and driving style. But you can also go fully electric with ‘EV’ mode, or use the ‘Hold’ mode to retain battery charge for a later stint. 

‘Charge’ mode uses regenerative braking and coasting energy recapture to top-up the battery on the move. Then, when you get to your overnight halt, you can recharge the Audi Q7 TFSI e quattro’s battery in as little as 3h45min on a 7.4kW compatible charger5. That means that even at a hotel with limited chargers we can quickly refill the Audi Q7’s battery, before plugging in our hero Audi Q6 e-tron for a longer overnight charge – meaning both cars can head off the next morning with maximum electric range for a more efficient day of shooting.

So, those are all the reasons why the Audi Q7 TFSI e quattro plug-in hybrid worked perfectly for us as a crew car, but it also shows why it could be the perfect fit for your busy family life or your go-anywhere push-the-limit active lifestyle.

* MyAudi account and app, Audi connect and Wi-fi or mobile data connection required, data charges may apply.

** Data connection required

*** Optional 360° camera with top view is contained within optional Technology Pack, or on Vorsprung spec cars is standard equipment.

**** Range and consumption dependent on trim and optional equipment. All vehicles are tested according to WLTP technical procedures. Figures shown are official test values for comparability purposes; only compare fuel consumption, CO2 and electric range figures with other vehicles tested to the same technical procedures. These figures may not reflect real life driving results, which will depend upon a number of factors including but not limited to factory fitted options, accessories fitted (post-registration), variations in weather, road and traffic conditions, individual driving styles, vehicle load, vehicle condition, use of systems like climate control (and, for battery electric vehicles, the starting charge, age and conditions of the battery). Figures for battery electric vehicles were obtained after the battery had been fully charged. Battery electric vehicles require mains electricity for charging. Zero emissions while driving. Figures quoted are subject to change due to ongoing approvals/changes and figures may include options not available in the UK. Please consult your local Audi Centre for further information.

***** Timings based on a 0-100% charge using 7kW wall box. Charging time stated based under optimum conditions. Actual charging times will vary depending on various factors, including the selected vehicle (and battery option, if available), the type of charger used, the level of charge in the battery, the age type, condition and temperature of the charger and the battery, the power supply, ambient temperature at the point of use and other environmental factors. Charging times will also be affected by the charging curve (for example, once charging passes 80%, charging will slow to protect the battery's longevity) and will be longer if battery temperature activates safeguarding technology.

