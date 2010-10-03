Audi Q6 e-tron road-trip: exploring electric

If you’re looking to head off on a journey of discovery to explore how Audi e-tron is changing the game for electric design, then Ingolstadt is the perfect place from which to start – and the Audi Q6 e-tron is the perfect all-electric car in which to do it.

After all, the scenic city of Ingolstadt, located in the heart of Bavaria, has been Audi’s HQ since 1969, and the backdrop for many of its iconic moments of ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ progress through technology. Now, for the first time, the Ingolstadt facility is responsible for manufacturing an all-electric Audi: the new Audi Q6 e-tron.

Equally, the Audi Q6 e-tron itself is a game-changer for Audi: the apex of all Audi’s impressive e-tron innovation to date, and an electrifying taste of what’s next.

Using an advanced new platform with more efficient powertrain technology that offers more range – up to 381 miles (WLTP)[1] on the Audi Q6 e-tron SUV quattro we’ll be driving – it’s also smarter and more connected than any Audi e-tron model before it, introducing a plush high-tech interior and advanced animated LED lights.

So, we’ve got the two essential elements for our journey. It’s time to get behind the wheel and find out where Audi e-tron has come from, and how the Audi Q6 e-tron is shaping Audi’s all-electric future. Watch the film below or read on to find out more.

An illuminating start

Our journey begins just before dawn, on the city street outside our hotel. This is a chance to experience the first of many elements that make this new Audi Q6 e-tron a beacon for future electric design. In this case, quite literally.

Audi has led the way in advanced headlight design and engineering for decades, and the Audi Q6 e-tron takes that to the next level, using second-generation OLED technology on the front and rear lights to shape active digital light signatures that both amplify the Audi Q6 e-tron’s character and enhance its safety.