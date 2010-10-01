Audi Charging Hubs: a new way to top-up in style

“Music is the space between the notes,” French composer Claude Debussy once wrote. It’s the same within any good road trip.

The chance to pull over to refill or top-up is an essential punctuation point of the journey’s narrative; an opportunity to pause, reflect and mentally recharge. With electric cars, though, we all-too-often see charging as an awkward elongated semi-colon, rather than a pleasant comma around which to draw breath.

That’s why Audi isn’t solely focused on making e-tron models with ever-better range and ever-faster charging speeds – reducing the need for on-the-go top-ups, while also cutting the time spend sat still. As a core part of its holistic approach to helping us all embrace the switch and enjoy electric driving even more, Audi is also thinking hard about how and where we charge when we do need to refill our batteries.

As a result, Audi is trialling a number of urban Audi Charging Hubs that provide easy access to ultra-rapid top-ups for city-dwelling drivers who don’t have charging at home.* On a recent trip to Germany in the Audi Q6 e-tron, we had the chance to visit the Audi Charging Hub in Nuremberg to learn more. Here’s what we discovered.

Learn more about Audi’s e-tron line-up

Making charging easier and more efficient

Charging anxiety continues to be a buzzword and stress point for many first-time electric drivers, but we know this doesn’t need to be the case. That’s why Audi is applying its 50-year Vorsprung durch Technik ‘progress through technology’ ethos to every element of its forward-thinking all-electric e-tron philosophy.

First, Audi is offering ever-better electric cars with even more range: in the case of our all-new Audi Q6 e-tron quattro that we’re driving on this trip, up to 381 miles. Equally, Audi is pioneering 800V technology that delivers ever-faster charging speeds of up to 270kW** on the Audi Q6 e-tron – letting you add up to 158 miles of range in as little as 10 minutes or do a 10% to 80% refill in as little as 21 minutes.***