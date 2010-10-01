BACK TO ALL NEWS
Audi Charging Hubs: a new way to top-up in style

Offering city-centre convenience, ultra-rapid charging speeds and a comfortable place to spend your time, this is how Audi is changing charging
1 October 2010

“Music is the space between the notes,” French composer Claude Debussy once wrote. It’s the same within any good road trip. 

The chance to pull over to refill or top-up is an essential punctuation point of the journey’s narrative; an opportunity to pause, reflect and mentally recharge. With electric cars, though, we all-too-often see charging as an awkward elongated semi-colon, rather than a pleasant comma around which to draw breath.

That’s why Audi isn’t solely focused on making e-tron models with ever-better range and ever-faster charging speeds – reducing the need for on-the-go top-ups, while also cutting the time spend sat still. As a core part of its holistic approach to helping us all embrace the switch and enjoy electric driving even more, Audi is also thinking hard about how and where we charge when we do need to refill our batteries.

As a result, Audi is trialling a number of urban Audi Charging Hubs that provide easy access to ultra-rapid top-ups for city-dwelling drivers who don’t have charging at home.* On a recent trip to Germany in the Audi Q6 e-tron, we had the chance to visit the Audi Charging Hub in Nuremberg to learn more. Here’s what we discovered.

Learn more about Audi’s e-tron line-up

Making charging easier and more efficient

Charging anxiety continues to be a buzzword and stress point for many first-time electric drivers, but we know this doesn’t need to be the case. That’s why Audi is applying its 50-year Vorsprung durch Technik ‘progress through technology’ ethos to every element of its forward-thinking all-electric e-tron philosophy.

First, Audi is offering ever-better electric cars with even more range: in the case of our all-new Audi Q6 e-tron quattro that we’re driving on this trip, up to 381 miles. Equally, Audi is pioneering 800V technology that delivers ever-faster charging speeds of up to 270kW** on the Audi Q6 e-tron – letting you add up to 158 miles of range in as little as 10 minutes or do a 10% to 80% refill in as little as 21 minutes.***

Audi is also focused on helping you navigate Europe’s fast-growing charging networks with ease, thanks to its smart in-car electric-focused e-tron route planner. It blends live traffic and live charging data with ultra-smart range prediction to help you plot routes more easily and efficiently – whether it’s on-the-move, or pre-planning your journey on the MyAudi smartphone app from the comfort of your sofa.**** 

Finally, Audi is making paying for charging even easier. An Audi charging account cuts the need for you to juggle multiple cards from multiple providers with easy one-card access to 617,000 charging points across 27 European countries – including access to the fast-growing ultra-rapid IONITY network.***** And that brings us neatly back to Audi’s Charging Hubs.

Ultra-rapid charging in the heart of the city

Audi’s Charging Hubs are designed to fill a crucial void in the charging infrastructure. Obviously, home charging is the most cost-effective, time-efficient solution – so you can make the most of cheaper overnight energy when your car isn’t being used, while letting you start every journey with maximum range. Equally, ultra-rapid chargers on major roads and motorways offer ultra-fast top-ups to keep you moving.

That balance works well for most users, most of the time. But what if you live in the heart of the city in an apartment without dedicated charging? Urban ‘destination’ chargers are one solution, offering slower-paced top-ups which you can fit around longer activities such as shopping, lunch, a gym session or catching a movie. But, as destination chargers tend to offer slower speeds, that means a long charge.

Audi Charging Hubs offer the best of all worlds. They fill the gap between home charging, ultra-rapid chargers and destination chargers by delivering easy, fast and accessible ultra-rapid charging in the heart of the city. So, you can drive a short distance for an ultra-rapid top-up, without wasting time or range finding an out-of-town ultra-rapid charger, or having to fit destination charging round your day. 

Ultimately, think of Audi’s Charging Hubs as the modern all-electric equivalent of the petrol station. A fast refill, just a short drive from your doorstep.

Easy to build; adaptable to every location

So, how do Audi’s Charging Hubs work? Well, they’re based on a modular concept, ensuring that their design is more compact and can be quickly adapted to fit both local demand and infrastructure, as well as being fast and easy to construct. 

Large 525kWh batteries – made using second-life batteries reclaimed and re-used from older end-of-life vehicles – can be combined to offer 1.05MWh to 2.45MWh of local energy storage, depending on anticipated demand from EV drivers. Offering up to six 300kW charging points – mounted on elevated swivel arms for ease of access – they can serve up to 80 Audi e-tron vehicles a day.

The genius of the Audi Charging Hubs is that they don’t need elaborate or expensive infrastructure such as transformers or high-voltage grid access. They can be powered from a relatively simple 200kW public grid connection – intelligently storing energy from 100% sustainable sources and topping it up with 30kW from roof-mounted solar panels. This offers real flexibility as to where Audi’s Charging Hubs can be located, while their design can be tailor-fit to suit their location.

The first Audi Charging Hub at Nuremberg, for example, is located near a suburban exhibition centre. As such, it boasts a large first-floor lounge and patio with comfortable seating, coffee, cold drinks and snacks, a large screen to monitor your charging, and laptop plugs and wi-fi so you can catch up on emails. 

Newer Audi Charging Hubs in Zurich, Berlin, Munich and Frankfurt, on the other hand, are more compact and located in bustling city centre locations – encouraging users to visit local cafes, shops and other amenities while they’re charging. 

“The traditional criticism around a lack of charging facilities is far less common nowadays,” says Jens van Eikels, Head of Audi’s Charging Project House. “But quick charging in urban centres is essential for drivers who don’t have access to a charging facility at home or at work.”

“Premium charging means quick, easy charging in a pleasant environment. Our Audi Charging Hubs cover all these bases. Our Nuremberg Audi Charging Hub features a comfortable waiting lounge, while other locations are situated in lively urban areas with high-quality restaurants or shopping facilities. We also use cable holder systems for convenience, while accessible charging plugs and large informative displays round off the charging experience.”

The Audi Charging Hub concept certainly seems to be working. Repeat customers form anywhere between 60% to 70% of on-site traffic.

As Berlin-based Audi Q4 e-tron driver Jorg Haucke explains, they’re the perfect solution for helping him embrace the move to electric. “The Audi Charging Hub is convenient,” he says. “It’s located close to work appointments and it provides amenities while charging, so I can charge my car during meetings and make good use of the time. It’s easy to work charging into my daily routine. The Audi Charging Hub is an ideal addition to the charging infrastructure in Berlin. It’s leading the way.”

So, when it comes to enjoying the space between the notes of your next all-electric journey, Audi’s Charging Hubs are charting a new tune – and maybe even letting you enjoy a short stanza of Debussy in comfort.

Learn more about Audi’s e-tron line-up

* Audi Charging Hub locations currently limited to Berlin, Frankfurt, Munich, Nuremberg, Salzburg, Zurich and Tokyo

** To charge at 270kW, you will need to use a charger in excess of 270kW or to charge at 260kW, you will need to use a charger in excess of 260kW. The availability of 260kW+ chargers is currently limited to UK motorways and major arterial routes. Not available in NI and most of Sco/Wal. Please see https://www.zap-map.com/live/ for further details.

*** Timings based on a ten minute and 10 to 80% charge using an ultra-rapid DC public charge station at the vehicle’s maximum charging capability. For rapid 270 kW charging you will need a charger in excess of 270 kW, or to charge at 260kW you will need to use a charger in excess of 260kW. The availability of 260kW+ chargers is currently limited to UK motorways and major arterial routes. Not available in NI, most of Scotland or Wales. Please see https://www.zap-map.com/live/ for further details. Test data under standardised conditions for comparison purposes. Actual charging times will vary depending on various factors, including the selected vehicle (and battery option, if available), the type of charger used, the level of charge in the battery, the age type, condition and temperature of the charger and the battery, the power supply, ambient temperature at the point of use and other environmental factors. Charging times will also be affected by the charging curve (for example, once charging passes 80%, charging will slow to protect the battery's longevity) and will be longer in cold weather or if battery temperature activates safeguarding technology.

**** MyAudi account and app, Audi connect and Wi-fi or mobile data connection required, data charges may apply.

***** Audi charging is an offer from Volkswagen Group Charging GmbH (Elli), Mollstrasse 1, 10178 Berlin Access and network: the number of accessible charging points is continually evolving. Audi charging can only be used for electrified models of the Audi brand (a vehicle identification number is required). Europe-wide access: Audi charging will be available in the following countries from 01/01/2023 (as per information from 01/01/2023): Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom. The number of charging points provided is continually being developed but is country-specific and depends on the degree of development of the available infrastructure. There is no entitlement to be able to access every charging point in a country. AUDI AG does not guarantee the operation, availability, charging performance or any other characteristics of the charging infrastructure. The location information about the number of charging points is updated regularly; no claim is made to its completeness. Authentication via myAudi App (QR code on the charging point) requires an active radio and Internet connection. Not every authentication method is available at all charging points. Prices within individual European countries are uniform but can differ from the price in Germany.

