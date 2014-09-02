Advertising Feature | BMW M3 and M4: make every journey a drive to remember

BMW M performance models – cars like the BMW M3 Competition Saloon, the BMW M4 Competition Coupé and the BMW M4 Competition Convertible – may be bred for the track, but the reality is they spend most of their life on the road.

However, with 510hp and 479 lb-ft of torque at your disposal from a powerful BMW M 3.0-litre straight-six TwinPower twin-turbo, all delivered through a race-tuned chassis that blends confidence-inspiring grip with refined comfort, and with a stylishly premium interior that boasts advanced navigation, infotainment and driving tech, every journey in the BMW M3 and M4 – whether it’s a trip to the shops, or a lengthy road trip – feels anything but everyday.

Learn more about the BMW M3 Competition Saloon and the BMW M4 Competition Coupé.

Style and tech that stands out

First, there’s that aggressive BMW M design, which ensures that every journey starts with a frisson of excitement, even as you walk to your car.

At the front, the large iconic BMW M frameless kidney grille and wide low-slung bumper vents sit ready to feed huge gulps of air to the hungry straight-six under the bonnet, while a lean-forward rake – with 19-inch alloys at the front and 20-inch alloys at the rear for enhanced agility, just like on the iconic BMW M4 GTS and M4 CS – lend the BMW M3 Competition Saloon and BMW M4 Competition Coupé an animalistic ready-to-pounce stance.

Those iconic BMW double-spoke alloys frame huge, powerful BMW M Compound six-piston fixed-caliper brakes (380mm at the front; 370mm at the rear), marking out the BMW M3 and M4’s potent stopping power. Finally, the muscular rear haunches and the huge swept-up rear diffuser – framing gaping 100mm diameter quad-pipe exhaust – offer the perfect lasting impression.