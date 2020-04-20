Promoted | Your guide to BMW’s plug-in hybrid range

Electric range: Up to 31 miles (WLTP)
Fuel economy: 122.8-141.2mpg (combined)
CO2 emissions: 46-52g/km (NEDCorr)
* Figures quoted are for the rear-wheel-drive 745e
BMW X1 xDrive25e Plug-in Hybrid
The BMW X1 may be the more modestly-sized model in BMW’s SUV line-up, but don’t doubt its capabilities – especially with the recent addition of an advanced new eDrive plug-in hybrid engine with a latest-generation 10kWh lithum-ion battery that offers up to 32 miles of all-electric range.
Working with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine, the BMW X1 xDrive25e’s plug-in hybrid develops 220hp and 385Nm of torque for impressive performance in-town and on the open road.
Inside, the BMW X1 xDrive25e’s compact city-friendly form is deceptively spacious, with 450 litres of luggage space as standard and 1,470 litres when the versatile 40:20:40 split-rear seats are folded down. Later this summer, a sister BMW X2 xDrive 25e plug-in hybrid will join the line-up, adding a sleeker and even more stylish edge to BMW’s compact SUV plug-in hybrid range.
Electric range: 31-32 miles
Fuel economy: 148.7-166.2mpg (combined)
CO2 emissions: 43g/km
* Figures quoted are for the X1 xDrive25e
BMW X3 xDrive30e Plug-in Hybrid
The BMW X3 is the ideal mid-size SUV for busy and active lives – whether with friends or family. The fact it’s now available with a plug-in hybrid engine that boasts up to 34 miles of all-electric range makes it even more of the perfect all-rounder.
The 2.0-litre four-cylinder BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine and the powerful electric motor work seamlessly together to deliver 252hp and 420Nm of torque on longer journeys, which is perfect for even the most densely packed adventures and weekends away – especially with the 450 litres of luggage space in the back.
Like the BMW 330e, the X3 xDrive30e is also equipped with XtraBoost, which delivers an extra on-demand 41hp of performance when needed. Combined with the eight-speed Steptronic transmission and intelligent xDrive all-wheel-drive, that means punchy acceleration to 62mph in 6.1 seconds.
Electric range: 34 miles
Fuel economy: 117.7-128.4mpg (combined)
CO2 emissions: 49g/km
BMW X5 xDrive45e Plug-in Hybrid
If you have a large family and big ambitions, the BMW X5 xDrive45e is the plug-in hybrid SUV to pick. The second evolution of the BMW X5 to boast hybrid technology blends BMW eDrive plug-in hybrid tech with a large-capacity 24kWh lithium-ion battery to offer an impressive 54 miles of all-electric range for everyday urban driving.
For longer journeys, the powerful BMW TwinPower Turbo 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine works seamless with the eDrive plug-in hybrid tech to develop a potent 394hp and 600Nm of torque. Working with the two-axle air suspension and intelligent BMW xDrive all-wheel-drive it gives a powerful sense of confidence, 0-62mph acceleration of just 5.6 seconds and cosseting refinement, whatever the conditions
Plus, the luggage compartment boasts an impressive 500 litres as standard – with 1,720 litres of load volume when the rear backrests are folded down. So, there’s more than enough room for large families (and grand adventures).