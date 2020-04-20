Promoted | Your guide to BMW’s plug-in hybrid range

You can now choose from an extensive range of BMW saloons and SUVS, with enhanced electric range, improved economy and reduced CO2 emissions
20 April 2010

BMW has expanded and refined its range of advanced plug-in hybrids – creating a line-up which now includes the 2 Series Active Tourer, the 3 Series, 5 Series and 7 Series saloons, and the X1, X3 and X5 SUVs. 

Each of them offers more electric range, improved fuel economy and lower CO2 emissions than their predecessors, while also giving you more choice to fit your needs. But which model is right for you? 

We recently put Autocar and What Car? readers behind the wheel of the BMW 330e, and they were impressed by the blend of refined quiet all-electric drive and charged performance of the award-winning executive saloon. But, we also wanted to introduce you to the rest of BMW’s range with a full guide to each of the models – and why they could be your perfect plug-in hybrid.

To find out more about BMW’s extensive range of plug-in hybrids, head to BMW.co.uk

BMW 225xe Active Tourer

The BMW 2 Series Active Tourer is well-suited for urban drivers who want a car with compact city-friendly dimensions and a spacious family-friendly five-seat interior, without compromising the style, technology and driving joy you expect from a BMW. 

Thanks to the addition of a larger 10kWh lithium-ion battery that offers up to 32 miles of all-electric range, the BMW 225xe Active Tourer plug-in hybrid is now even better for cost-efficient everyday urban commuting. Interestingly, the BMW 225xe Active Tourer’s potent electric motor powers the rear wheels, rather than the front wheels, making it perfect for fun nimble electric-only handing on tight city streets.

Our Verdict

BMW 330e iPerformance

BMW 330e

After five years, the current BMW 3 Series gains a plug-in powertrain. We find out if it was worth the wait?

Advertisement
Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week

On open roads, the rear-wheel-drive electric motor blends with the 1.5-litre three-cylinder BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine on the front wheels to offer a combined 224hp and 385Nm. And, when accommodating friends and family, the BMW 225xe has ample rear legroom, while the 400-litre capacity boot can be extended to 1,350 litres when you fold down the versatile 40:20:40 split-rear seats.

Electric range: 31-32 miles 
Fuel economy: 156.9-166.2mpg (combined) 
CO2 emissions: 42-44g/km

BMW 330e Plug-in Hybrid

Designed to deliver the engaging driving experience and style of a sports saloon with the efficiency of electric power, the BMW 330e takes the style, dynamic performance and premium high-tech interior of the acclaimed new seventh-generation 3 Series, and adds a plug-in hybrid engine that makes driving even more refined and efficient.

Blending a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a powerful electric motor and an advanced 12kWh high-voltage lithium-ion battery, the BMW 330e delivers up to 37 miles of whisper-quiet all-electric range for low-cost, low-impact everyday driving. 

On longer journeys, electric and petrol power work seamlessly together through the eight-speed Steptronic transmission. And, when you find a challenging B-road, you can use the hybrid engine’s full 252hp and 420Nm of responsive torque, with an XtraBoost mode that adds another 40hp. The result is 62mph in just 5.9 seconds, with dynamic handling and a throaty engine note that feels pure BMW.

Electric range: 37 miles 
Fuel economy: 188.3-201.8mpg (combined) 
CO2 emissions: 37g/km

BMW 530e Plug-in Hybrid

If you're after a large family-friendly plug-in hybrid saloon, the BMW 530e more than fits the bill. The 5 Series is a four-times winner of the What Car? Luxury Car Award, thanks to sublime and engaging handling that belies its size and weight, and its luxuriously cosseting tech-packed interior. It is also incredibly practical, with plenty of space for rear passengers and room for up to eight carry-on suitcases in the boot.

The newly updated BMW 530e plug-in hybrid now has a larger-capacity 12kWh lithium-ion battery, giving it up to 36 miles of all-electric range. You can also pick a 530xe xDrive variant that adds all-wheel-drive.

Electric range: Up to 29-36 miles (WLTP)* 
Fuel economy: 148.7-166.2mpg (combined)* 
CO2 emissions: 32-44g/km* (NEDCorr)
* Figures quoted are for the 530 sDrive

BMW 745e Plug-in Hybrid

The BMW 7 Series re-affirmed its position as the ultimate luxury driving machine with the arrival of the latest evolution of the flagship saloon in early 2019. Boasting a bolder design and an even more refined interior – with more advanced infotainment and driving technology – it got a four-star review in both Autocar and What Car?

The BMW 745e plug-in hybrid delivers up to 31 miles of all-electric range from its powerful electric motor, with up to 265Nm of torque – making it perfect for refined zero-emissions urban and A-road running up to 68mph. 

When you want to go even further, the 286hp 3.0-litre six-cylinder Efficient Dynamics petrol engine works with the electric motor to deliver up to 394hp and 600Nm. The BMW 745e is also available as a long-wheelbase 745Le XDrive.

Advertisement

Electric range: Up to 31 miles (WLTP) 
Fuel economy: 122.8-141.2mpg (combined) 
CO2 emissions: 46-52g/km (NEDCorr)
* Figures quoted are for the rear-wheel-drive 745e

BMW X1 xDrive25e Plug-in Hybrid 

The BMW X1 may be the more modestly-sized model in BMW’s SUV line-up, but don’t doubt its capabilities – especially with the recent addition of an advanced new eDrive plug-in hybrid engine with a latest-generation 10kWh lithum-ion battery that offers up to 32 miles of all-electric range.

Working with a 1.5-litre three-cylinder BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine, the BMW X1 xDrive25e’s plug-in hybrid develops 220hp and 385Nm of torque for impressive performance in-town and on the open road. 

Inside, the BMW X1 xDrive25e’s compact city-friendly form is deceptively spacious, with 450 litres of luggage space as standard and 1,470 litres when the versatile 40:20:40 split-rear seats are folded down. Later this summer, a sister BMW X2 xDrive 25e plug-in hybrid will join the line-up, adding a sleeker and even more stylish edge to BMW’s compact SUV plug-in hybrid range.

Electric range: 31-32 miles 
Fuel economy: 148.7-166.2mpg (combined) 
CO2 emissions: 43g/km
* Figures quoted are for the X1 xDrive25e

BMW X3 xDrive30e Plug-in Hybrid 

The BMW X3 is the ideal mid-size SUV for busy and active lives – whether with friends or family. The fact it’s now available with a plug-in hybrid engine that boasts up to 34 miles of all-electric range makes it even more of the perfect all-rounder.

The 2.0-litre four-cylinder BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine and the powerful electric motor work seamlessly together to deliver 252hp and 420Nm of torque on longer journeys, which is perfect for even the most densely packed adventures and weekends away – especially with the 450 litres of luggage space in the back. 

Like the BMW 330e, the X3 xDrive30e is also equipped with XtraBoost, which delivers an extra on-demand 41hp of performance when needed. Combined with the eight-speed Steptronic transmission and intelligent xDrive all-wheel-drive, that means punchy acceleration to 62mph in 6.1 seconds.

Electric range: 34 miles 
Fuel economy: 117.7-128.4mpg (combined) 
CO2 emissions: 49g/km

BMW X5 xDrive45e Plug-in Hybrid 

If you have a large family and big ambitions, the BMW X5 xDrive45e is the plug-in hybrid SUV to pick. The second evolution of the BMW X5 to boast hybrid technology blends BMW eDrive plug-in hybrid tech with a large-capacity 24kWh lithium-ion battery to offer an impressive 54 miles of all-electric range for everyday urban driving.

For longer journeys, the powerful BMW TwinPower Turbo 3.0-litre straight-six petrol engine works seamless with the eDrive plug-in hybrid tech to develop a potent 394hp and 600Nm of torque. Working with the two-axle air suspension and intelligent BMW xDrive all-wheel-drive it gives a powerful sense of confidence, 0-62mph acceleration of just 5.6 seconds and cosseting refinement, whatever the conditions

Plus, the luggage compartment boasts an impressive 500 litres as standard – with 1,720 litres of load volume when the rear backrests are folded down. So, there’s more than enough room for large families (and grand adventures).  

Advertisement

Electric range: Up to 54 miles (WLTP) 
Fuel economy: 188.3-235.4mpg (combined) 
CO2 emissions: 27-34g/km (NEDCorr)

To find out more about BMW’s extensive range of plug-in hybrids, head to BMW.co.uk

Please note: Dependent on the local electricity infrastructure. Charging time corresponds to a charge of 80% of maximum capacity and based on a single-phase supply current of max 32A.

Figures are for comparison purposes and may not reflect real life driving results which depend on a number of factors including the starting charge of the battery, accessories fitted (post-registration), variations in weather, driving styles and vehicle load. They were obtained using a combination of battery power and fuel. 

The BMW 330e Saloon is a plug-in hybrid vehicle requiring mains electricity for charging. All figures were determined according to a new test (WLTP). The CO2 figures were translated back to the outgoing test (NEDC) and will be used to calculate vehicle tax on first registration. Only compare fuel consumption, CO2 and electric range figures with other cars tested to the same technical procedure.

Advertisement

Find an Autocar car review

Driven this week