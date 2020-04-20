Promoted | Your guide to BMW’s plug-in hybrid range

On open roads, the rear-wheel-drive electric motor blends with the 1.5-litre three-cylinder BMW TwinPower Turbo petrol engine on the front wheels to offer a combined 224hp and 385Nm. And, when accommodating friends and family, the BMW 225xe has ample rear legroom, while the 400-litre capacity boot can be extended to 1,350 litres when you fold down the versatile 40:20:40 split-rear seats.

Electric range: 31-32 miles

Fuel economy: 156.9-166.2mpg (combined)

CO2 emissions: 42-44g/km

BMW 330e Plug-in Hybrid

Designed to deliver the engaging driving experience and style of a sports saloon with the efficiency of electric power, the BMW 330e takes the style, dynamic performance and premium high-tech interior of the acclaimed new seventh-generation 3 Series, and adds a plug-in hybrid engine that makes driving even more refined and efficient.

Blending a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a powerful electric motor and an advanced 12kWh high-voltage lithium-ion battery, the BMW 330e delivers up to 37 miles of whisper-quiet all-electric range for low-cost, low-impact everyday driving.

On longer journeys, electric and petrol power work seamlessly together through the eight-speed Steptronic transmission. And, when you find a challenging B-road, you can use the hybrid engine’s full 252hp and 420Nm of responsive torque, with an XtraBoost mode that adds another 40hp. The result is 62mph in just 5.9 seconds, with dynamic handling and a throaty engine note that feels pure BMW.

Electric range: 37 miles

Fuel economy: 188.3-201.8mpg (combined)

CO2 emissions: 37g/km

BMW 530e Plug-in Hybrid

If you're after a large family-friendly plug-in hybrid saloon, the BMW 530e more than fits the bill. The 5 Series is a four-times winner of the What Car? Luxury Car Award, thanks to sublime and engaging handling that belies its size and weight, and its luxuriously cosseting tech-packed interior. It is also incredibly practical, with plenty of space for rear passengers and room for up to eight carry-on suitcases in the boot.

The newly updated BMW 530e plug-in hybrid now has a larger-capacity 12kWh lithium-ion battery, giving it up to 36 miles of all-electric range. You can also pick a 530xe xDrive variant that adds all-wheel-drive.

Electric range: Up to 29-36 miles (WLTP)*

Fuel economy: 148.7-166.2mpg (combined)*

CO2 emissions: 32-44g/km* (NEDCorr)

* Figures quoted are for the 530 sDrive

BMW 745e Plug-in Hybrid

The BMW 7 Series re-affirmed its position as the ultimate luxury driving machine with the arrival of the latest evolution of the flagship saloon in early 2019. Boasting a bolder design and an even more refined interior – with more advanced infotainment and driving technology – it got a four-star review in both Autocar and What Car?

The BMW 745e plug-in hybrid delivers up to 31 miles of all-electric range from its powerful electric motor, with up to 265Nm of torque – making it perfect for refined zero-emissions urban and A-road running up to 68mph.

When you want to go even further, the 286hp 3.0-litre six-cylinder Efficient Dynamics petrol engine works with the electric motor to deliver up to 394hp and 600Nm. The BMW 745e is also available as a long-wheelbase 745Le XDrive.