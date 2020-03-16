Promoted | Video: BMW 330e plug-in hybrid – see what our readers think

Blending a 2.0-litre four-cylinder TwinPower Turbo petrol engine with a powerful electric motor and an advanced 12kWh battery, the BMW 330e plug-in hybrid boasts up to 37 miles of whisper-quiet all-electric range that’s perfect for low-cost, low-impact everyday urban commuting.

On longer journeys, electric and petrol power work seamlessly together through the eight-speed Steptronic transmission. Over a mix of electric-only commutes with at-home recharging overnight, and the occasional long weekend drive, that means fuel efficiency of up to 201.8mpg (combined) and CO2 emissions as low as 37g/km.

Crucially it does all that without compromising the BMW 3 Series’ sporty character. Find a challenging B-road, and you can use the full combined 252hp and 420Nm of responsive petrol and electric torque – with XtraBoost mode adding 40hp on-demand – to reach 62mph in 5.9 seconds, with a throaty engine note that feels pure BMW.

And, at your destination, it takes just 3.4 hours to recharge the battery to 80% using a Type 2 charger – meaning you can start your next journey back on electric power.

“It has taken away my fear of hybrid technology”

Reader Connor McLean is a true petrolhead, having owned a mix of Abarth and Audi performance cars and motorbikes in recent years. His biggest concern was that plug-in hybrid technology would dilute BMW’s core driving DNA. But, by the end of his time in the BMW 330e at Goodwood, he admitted he was a convert.

“With the journeys I do – mostly short commutes – a plug-in hybrid is an attractive package for economy,” Connor says. “I’ve been scared that with a hybrid you’ll lose the soul of performance cars. But, in the 330e, the electric and petrol actually work together and complement each other. It’s a pleasure to drive, and deceptively fast.

“The electric motor has that initial oomph, and steps in to fill the turbo lag you’d normally get with a four-cylinder. It corners nice and flat, and it’s well damped. Then, out of the bend, you get that kick from the electric motor. But it’s also composed and serene when you settle down. It’s a really nice place in which to spend a long journey, but it’s got that ability and character to keep me happy. It has definitely taken away my fear of hybrid technology.”

That was a view shared by BMW 330d coupe driver Tim Masters. “I’ve not really driven an electric or hybrid car before,” he said. “So I was keen to find out how the BMW 330e worked in terms of the transition between electric and petrol, because that’s an important part of the real-world driving experience, and maintaining that smoothness and performance that BMW stands for is key.

“The overriding impression is the luxury feeling that the quietness of the electric motor conveys. And it’s not lacking for performance. The electric assistance happens seamlessly, and it’s as quick as you’d want it to be. The handing inspired confidence, and it felt very natural and easy to drive, with BMW in its DNA. A lot of people would get out and not know it’s a hybrid, which is the biggest complement you could pay.”

“The 330e has performance at its heart”

Matthew Brock and Richard Lucking share an electric BMW i3 with a range extender for short local trips, and the occasional longer journey. They wanted to see how the BMW 330e compared to the various 3 Series they’d previously driven, while keeping the benefit of electric range for everyday journeys.