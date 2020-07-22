Promoted | How the Honda e is reshaping electric cars for the future

With a futuristic design language, stylish high-tech interior, great zero-emissions electric range and fast recharging, the Honda e hasn’t just been designed to show the future of electric cars – it has been designed to shape it. And the great news is, you can drive it today.

The Honda e’s compact dimensions and powerful whisper-quiet electric motor make city driving even easier, more stress-free and more fun, while the chance to ditch the engine and rethink the interior of an electric car means there’s no compromise on space or practicality. If anything, it frees up the opportunity to reconsider what a car’s interior can be.

Impressive electric power and low-slung responsive handling make the Honda e just as well-suited to winding down your favourite B-road as it is traversing an urban jungle, while a range of up to 137 miles (WLTP) and fast 0-80% charging in as little as 31 minutes make it eminently practical to use every day – and on longer journeys when needed.

In the same way that the iPhone rethought the smartphone to change how we communicate (and added a bit of desirable wow factor for good measure), the Honda e is as much a statement as it is a car. Rendering everything around it outdated, the Honda e says more about its owner than you might think. Environmentally conscious, tech-savvy and endlessly stylish – a Honda e driver is just as forward-thinking as the car itself.

To find out more about the Honda e, and how you can register your interest, visit honda.co.uk

Minimalism in the age of complexity

As Honda’s first pure electric car, the Honda e is an all-new, clean-sheet, ground-up design. That meant Honda’s designers and engineers could sculpt the car – inside and out – in a way that combines style, practicality and electric performance.

Honda “questioned everything” about conventional car design. The headlights, front-facing radar and multi-view camera are assembled in a single panel – all part of Honda’s drive to create bold seamless minimalism in an age where cars are becoming progressively angular and fussy. Swooping lines and rounded edges give the Honda e a retro feel, but one that’s combined with futuristic modernism.