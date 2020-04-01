Promoted | Extended warranties explained

New cars come with a manufacturer's warranty that provides peace of mind for anything from three to seven years. But what if your car – whether buying a sought-after used car, or keeping a well-loved car – is out of warranty?
An aftermarket extended warranty can offer extra peace of mind once a car's manufacturer warranty has lapsed, covering the potentially expensive cost of any major mechanical problems or mishaps. So, should you consider one if you're looking to extend your cover on your car? We've partnered with ALA Insurance to tell you everything you need to know.
What is an aftermarket extended warranty?
An aftermarket extended warranty is an insurance policy designed to cover the cost of mechanical repairs for your car, should anything go wrong. It's a way of protecting your much-loved investment from mechanical mishaps, rather than accident damage or theft. Like all insurance policies, however, you tend to get what you pay for – and the caveats and exclusions can be extensive.
Aftermarket extended warranties – also sometimes known as mechanical breakdown insurance, or MBI – are offered from a variety of providers and come in three forms.
First are the extended warranties offered by many car manufacturers as an extension of the original manufacturers’ warranty. These can be bought as an add-on when the car is new, or purchased before the original warranty runs out.
Secondly, there's a wide range of extended warranties available from independent providers. Finally, the big car supermarkets and used car dealers frequently offer their own aftermarket warranties, which can range in cover from just a few weeks to 12 months.