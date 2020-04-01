Promoted | Extended warranties explained

What does an aftermarket warranty offer?

Each policy is different, but generally a warranty should protect you against the failure of large components such as the engine, transmission, electrics, steering and suspension – but not consumables subject to normal wear and tear.

Aftermarket warranties usually let you pick the level of cover you want, with the cost depending on the car, its age and your annual mileage. But whichever policy you choose, make sure you understand what is and isn't covered.

What do you need to think about?

Once you know what kind of cover you want, make sure you read and fully understand the policy information. If you don't understand what is and isn't covered, you could be setting yourself up for nasty surprises should something go wrong. It’s also important to find out if labour costs are included and if they are, are they capped at a fixed upper level?

Once you've bought your warranty, make sure you follow the rules. That usually means abiding by the provider's service and maintenance schedule, not modifying the car and – as likely as not – steering clear of track days.

Check the policy contract for any restrictions on where you can have the car serviced. Unlike new car warranties, aftermarket and manufacturer-supplied extended warranties can legally stipulate that the car must be serviced by a franchised dealership, although – in practice – most providers are happy as long as the service centre is registered for VAT.

You'll need to stick pretty closely to your service schedule, too, and beware any dashboard warning lights that come on. Chances are that driving any distance with an illuminated warning light could invalidate your warranty.

There are three key terms to watch out for:

Betterment: if your car needs a new part deemed to be an improvement over the original, some providers will send you a bill because the repair has increased the car's value. For example, if a new engine or gearbox is fitted, you could potentially face a bill in the thousands. So, make sure you understand the warranty's betterment clauses before signing anything.

Consequential failure: if a part that isn't covered by your warranty fails, and that in turn causes a part that is covered to fail, that's a consequential failure. Some providers will make you pay for repairing the parts not covered by the warranty.

Wear and tear: no provider can cover for all consumables, but some policies include a specific wear-and-tear clause, and they can be worth seeking out. Make sure you understand what level of wear-and-tear cover you have before you hand over any money.

How do I buy an extended warranty?

You'll almost certainly be offered an extended warranty when buying a used car from a dealer, but always shop around first. Comparison websites are a good start.

It’s worth checking whether the warranty comes from a provider that is authorised or registered to the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), or is signed up to The Motor Ombudsman's Vehicle Warranty Products Code. That way you benefit from help from an independent industry body in the event of things going awry.