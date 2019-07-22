Promoted | Best bits of the 2019 Continental Black Chili Driving Experience

“The whole trip has been a fantastic experience,” said Lee Clarke. “I particularly enjoyed driving the Porsche Boxster. It’s a car I’ve been wanting to drive for some time.” Lee’s team-mate, and long-time mountain-biking buddy, Anthony Brinkman, echoed that view. “It has been fantastic getting to drive such a wide variety of cars, from the extremes of the Jaguar I-PACE to the Ford Mustang GT,” he said.

The Mustang GT was a particular favourite of Christopher Mather. “The Gorges du Verdon was a real highlight in the Mustang,” he said. “The Audi A3 also surprised me. It’s like my Golf GTI, but twice as good, and the roads we drove it on really showed off the car and its ContiSport Contact™ 5P tyres to the best of its ability.

“I’ve certainly learned a lot about tyres on this trip. There were definitely points on this journey where you could enjoy the car even more, because you knew the tyres were there to support you. In fact, the whole experience has been absolutely fantastic. I had high expectations, and they’ve only been bettered.”

Into the valley

Tuesday’s leg of the Black Chili Driving Experience took us on a tour of the beautiful villages in the foothills of the Castellane Prealps – including a halt at the amazing Chateau de Trigance, which sits perched on a ledge overlooking the valley.

“The whole trip has been absolutely wonderful,” said Judith Peacock, who came on the Black Chili trip with husband Alan. “Getting to drive the Porsche Boxster was a particular highlight for me. It’s exactly the type of car I enjoy.”

The sleepy peaceful towns were the perfect backdrop for the all-electric Jaguar I-PACE and its whisper-quiet PremiumContact™ 6J tyre, with ContiSilent technology.

“The ContiSilent tyres on the Jaguar I-PACE were really impressive,” said Michael Errington, who had come on the trip with his brother, Robert. “There was very little road noise, but the grip was exceptional as well.”

“The standout car for me was the Jaguar I-PACE,” added Robert. “It’s smooth and efficient, especially on the ContiSilent tyre – but it still feels like a sportscar. It has transformed my perceptions of electric cars. They really are the future.”

Every journey has its end

The final day of the 2019 Black Chili Driving Experience started with a trip to the twisty Col de Vaumale on the southern side of the Gorges du Verdon, before coming to an end on the scenic Corniche d’Or – the beautiful coastal road which arcs its way around the Mediterranean coves and beaches of the Cote d’Azur.

“The final afternoon trip round the coast in the Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG was absolutely lovely,” said Mark Harris. “We had the top down so we could appreciate the road, the scenery, and – of course – the noise of the V6. It’s a car that could be as loud and head-turning as a Lamborghini Aventador, but it can also be refined. It really is the best car of every world.”

Perhaps the whole experience of the journey is best summed up by Gavin and Hebe Spinks, who used the trip for some much-needed father-daughter time, while also letting Gavin introduce Hebe to these amazing roads of southern France.

“My parents brought me down here, and I’ve brought my family here, but before Hebe was old enough to remember,” Gavin said. “It was great to spend time with her driving some brilliant roads and seeing some amazing scenery.”