Promoted | 2019 Black Chili Driving Experience: live blog

by Autocar
1 July 2019

Welcome to the 2019 Continental Black Chili Driving Experience. We’re in southern France with 12 amazing cars and 24 Autocar readers for the road-trip of a lifetime.

Over the next three days, we’ll be live-blogging our journey across some of Europe’s most scenic and challenging roads in a quest to learn more about Continental’s tyre technology. So, bookmark this page to stay up-to-date with everything that's happening.

But, before we get started, here’s a quick introduction to how we chose the 12 teams of drivers, who we’ll be following over the next few days.

13:30 Monday 1st July

We're now heading into the Gorges du Verdon – one of the most spectacular driving roads in Europe. The Jurrasic limestone has been shaped over 56 million years by glaciers and water into a valley that is up to 700m deep in places. At 21km in length, this is the second biggest canyon in the world – truly earning it the title ‘the Grand Canyon of Europe’.

At the base is the Verdon river – named for its startling turquoise green colour. With narrow clifftop paths and a smooth road surface, this is a route on which confidence in your tyres really matters. Luckily Continental’s Black Chili tyres have been designed to offer the ultimate levels of grip and handling confidence. 

12:30 Monday 1st July

We've reached the town of Palad sur Verdon in the heart of the Castellane Prealps, the entry point for the iconic Gorges du Verdon, and it's time for lunch. What a view.

11:30 Monday 1st July

We’ve reached the lovely town of Castellane – which translates literally as ‘fortified rock village’. In the background is the Roc itself, soaring 930m over the town. The Pont du Roc bridge carries the Sisteron-to-Venice road across the Verdon river.

 

10:30 Monday 1st July

The gilded French Imperial Eagle statues beside the road mean we’ve hit the Route Napoleon – one of France’s most famous driving roads. Stretching from Antibes on the French Riviera to Grenoble on the northern edge of the Alps, it marks the path taken by Monsieur Bonaparte on his return from exile in Elba in 1815.

It truly fulfils its reputation for being an incredible road to drive. And, as this is one of the least populated areas in all of France, we’ve got it all to ourselves. Perfect.

09:30 Monday 1st July

With 367bhp from its 3.0-litre V6, the Mercedes-Benz C43 AMG is a real beast. Luckily, it has been fitted with ContiSport Contact™ 5P MO tyres to tame that power. The Black Chili compound grips the road, while a sophisticated macro-block pattern on the outside tread delivers a larger contact patch for better cornering stability.

In case you were wondering, the ‘MO’ after the ContiSport Contact™ 5P means that this tyre was developed directly in partnership with Mercedes-Benz – a process that can take up to three years of research, design and testing. The end result, though, is a tyre that has been optimised perfectly for Mercedes-Benz performance models.

Before we leave the Mercedes C43 AMG, a quick Mercedes-related fact. Did you know that 50% of Mercedes-Benz vehicles leave their factory on Continental tyres?

08:30 Monday 1st July

We’re in the heart of Tour de France country, so it’s time for a cycling-related Black Chili fact. Did you know that Continental’s Black Chili compound was pioneered in the world of top-level bicycle racing?

A road tyre contact patch can be as small as a smartphone, and is even smaller on a competition bicycle’s thin tyres. Pro-cyclists demand ultra-high grip for confidence on fast downhill sections, as well as low rolling resistance for long uphill slogs. Black Chili was developed to deliver the best of both, and the advanced compound was then deemed perfect for high-performance road car tyres.

07:30 Monday 1st July

Today’s route takes us north into the Castellane Prealps, tackling two of France’s most famous roads: the Route Napoleon and the Gorges du Verdon. Our drivers have been briefed, and given challenges to complete along the route, so, it’s time for our first Black Chili fact of the day.

Did you know that Black Chili is named for the way chili embeds itself and sticks into the pores of your tongue? Its micro-flexible compound helps the tyre flex and mould itself to tiny undulations in the road surface, while microscopic bonds act like little suction pads – just like a gecko’s feet – for maximum grip and adhesion. Cool, eh?

To find out more about Continental’s high-performance tyres and its Black Chili compound, head to continental-tyres.co.uk/car/

