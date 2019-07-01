Promoted | 2019 Black Chili Driving Experience: live blog

Welcome to the 2019 Continental Black Chili Driving Experience. We’re in southern France with 12 amazing cars and 24 Autocar readers for the road-trip of a lifetime.

Over the next three days, we’ll be live-blogging our journey across some of Europe’s most scenic and challenging roads in a quest to learn more about Continental’s tyre technology. So, bookmark this page to stay up-to-date with everything that's happening.

But, before we get started, here’s a quick introduction to how we chose the 12 teams of drivers, who we’ll be following over the next few days.

13:30 Monday 1st July

We're now heading into the Gorges du Verdon – one of the most spectacular driving roads in Europe. The Jurrasic limestone has been shaped over 56 million years by glaciers and water into a valley that is up to 700m deep in places. At 21km in length, this is the second biggest canyon in the world – truly earning it the title ‘the Grand Canyon of Europe’.

At the base is the Verdon river – named for its startling turquoise green colour. With narrow clifftop paths and a smooth road surface, this is a route on which confidence in your tyres really matters. Luckily Continental’s Black Chili tyres have been designed to offer the ultimate levels of grip and handling confidence.

12:30 Monday 1st July

We've reached the town of Palad sur Verdon in the heart of the Castellane Prealps, the entry point for the iconic Gorges du Verdon, and it's time for lunch. What a view.