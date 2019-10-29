Promoted | The all-new Skoda Scala: Ashlea’s story

A high-res digital Virtual Cockpit works with Amundsen satellite navigation, SmartLink+ smartphone connectivity and Skoda Connect apps on the large free-standing touchscreen – letting you customise your display between driving info, navigation, media, calls or texts – while keyless entry, a start/stop button and handy steering-wheel-mounted controls help you quickly prepare for blast off.

Space: fine in front and rear

The Skoda Scala has also been designed to be a practical family car, with a large 467-litre luggage space that offers up to 1,410 litres when you fold down the 60:40-split rear seats. A tip-to-close electrically operated boot offers fast and easy access, while a wealth of clever storage features – such as bag and tether hooks, boot nets, double-sided boot liners and straps – help you secure your cargo.

In the rear passenger seats, an extended wheelbase offers generous rear kneeroom and headroom for family members and friends (short or tall), while foldable tables and rear USB slots help keep minds (young and old) entertained. Equally, a wealth of clever storage options around the cabin offer up to 26 litres of space for all that family life throws at you.

The Skoda Scala is also prepared for unexpected adventures, with an ice scraper conveniently located in the fuel cap for cold days and an umbrella mounted in the door for surprise showers, while the climate control air conditioning is fitted with a humidity sensor to reduce windscreen misting on cold and wet winter mornings.

To infinity, and beyond

The Skoda Scala hasn’t just been designed to be great to use. It has also been designed to be great to drive. A wide choice of Euro 6d petrol and diesel engines, with manual or 7-speed DSG automatic gearboxes, lets you choose the blend of power, economy and low emissions that’s perfect for your budget.

Equally, a chassis that has been designed to be stronger, stiffer and lighter blends improved handling and a more cosseting ride, with optional Sport Chassis Control adjustable shock absorbers that can lower and stiffen the suspension for an even more responsive, engaging and sporty drive.

Intelligent driving aids such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Light Assist, Lane Change Assist, Side Assist and Rear Traffic Alert help make driving easier and safer, while front and rear parking sensors with a rear-view camera help you make any final docking manoeuvres. Plus, if the worst should happen, a total of nine airbags – including an optional driver knee airbag – help protect you and your passengers.

So, whether you’re taking a long journey to the outer rims of your universe, or just doing a simple stargazing trip with the family, the Skoda Scala has been designed to fit the bill.

