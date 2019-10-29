Promoted | The all-new Skoda Scala: Ashlea’s story

Meet Ashlea. A busy mum to Anna (7) and Max (4), she loves to help her family escape the bustle of daily life and look to the skies. That’s why, when Ashlea wants to take the family stargazing, the all-new Skoda Scala is the perfect match.
From a stylish head-turning design and cosseting high-tech interior that gives the Skoda Scala a distinctly premium and modern feel, to the practical, comfortable and spacious passenger and luggage bay, every element of Skoda’s new hatchback has been designed to make family journeys – long or short – simpler, safer and more fun.
[EMBED ‘SKODA SCALA: WHAT DRIVES ASHLEA’ VIDEO]
To learn more about the all-new Skoda Scala, head to skoda.co.uk/new-cars/scala
The new star of the hatchback pack
The Skoda Scala has been designed to shine in a constellation of rivals. With a bold new look, courtesy of Skoda’s evolving design language, it brings a fresh sense of style to the family hatchback sector.
The sleekly aerodynamic sporty profile and deep low grille work with intensely bright LED headlights to help you cut far through the dark of remote country roads. Equally, the rear leaves a lasting impression, thanks to its extended tailgate glass and distinctive Skoda branding, as well as LED rear lights with eye-catching animated indicators that ‘flow’ outwards to show a change of direction.
The Skoda Scala’s spacious and stylish interior offers a warming welcome with high-quality soft-touch materials and pleasing ambient lighting. An optional full-length panoramic roof brings even more light into the cabin and gives you a greater sense of your surroundings – whether it’s watching the scenery go by during the day, or admiring the city lights and starry skies at night.