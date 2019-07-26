Promoted | Honda CBR650R: Born On The Track

Ever since Honda first entered the Isle of Man TT in 1959, the Japanese company’s reputation for taking experience honed in the heat of racing, then applying it to its most advanced high-performance road bikes, has remained unmatched.

The Honda CBR650R is the latest product of that ethos. Its DNA – shaped over six decades – takes all of the race-bred style and technology of Honda’s legendary CBR1000RR Fireblade and places it in a compact package that is even more user-friendly.

The result is the perfect performance bike for everyday commuting, weekend blasts and track day thrills. We wanted to find out what it was like to ride so we handed it to Isle of Man TT and Superbike presenter Matt Roberts.

And where better to try it out than Donington Park? It’s a circuit on which Honda has experienced countless MotoGP and Superbike wins, and which now plays host to the Ron Haslam Race School – the academy run by renowned bike racing legend Ron Haslam, where riders of all experience and abilities can test their skills.

To learn more about the Honda CBR650R or to find out how Honda can help you hone your bike skills or get started, head to justride.honda.co.uk

From race track to road

Everything about the Honda CBR650R’s design evokes its motorsport pedigree, with sharp aggressive lines inspired by the iconic CBR1000RR Fireblade. The CBR650R really delivers where it counts, though: under the skin.

An impressive 5.6kg lighter than its predecessor, the CBR650R also boasts a more rigid chassis for faster and sharper agility in the bends, while adjustable 41mm Showa USD forks offer supple suspension response. The result? Precise, responsive handling and confidence-inspiring superbike levels of grip.