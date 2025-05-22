The world’s most influential cars

Following on from the success of the full-sized MPV a decade earlier, Renault came up with a notion that was initially rather popular – the compact MPV that could seat seven without the need for a parking space the size of a football pitch. Based on the Megane platform (and early cars were called Megane Scenic to reflect this), the Scenic was really a 5+2. It didn’t take long for rivals to launch their own take on the formula and they sold well until their market was stolen by a raft of SUVs which could invariably seat only five.