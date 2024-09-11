The world’s most controversial car engines

Once described as “a horrible engine, but free from bugs”, the B-Series was designed by Austin and powered a great many mid-sized British saloons, as well as sports cars such as the MGA. Some examples of the latter were fitted with a special version which had two camshafts mounted above the cylinders rather than just one placed alongside them.

Far more powerful than any other B-Series, it made the MGA very successful in competition when running on high-octane race fuel. On the petrol available to ordinary motorists in the late 1950s, it was exceptionally fragile, and threatened to do so much damage to the car’s otherwise splendid reputation that MG abandoned it after building just over 2000 cars, from a total MGA production run of more than 100,000.