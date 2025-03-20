The world’s longest road tunnels

The Ryfylke Tunnel is the longest undersea road tunnel in the world at present and stretches some 8.98 miles between Stavanger and Ryfylke. Norway developed the Ryfylke Tunnel to reduce reliance on ferries. It is now part of its Rogfast project to connect several islands with undersea tunnels, and this means Ryfylke is likely to relinquish its title as this building work continues.

Opened in 2019, the Ryfylke Tunnel took seven years to build and a toll is charged to help recoup the cost of construction.