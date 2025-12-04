Used sports cars that should go up in value

- Slide of
You should never buy a car in the hope that you’ll make money on it. The key is to buy what you like and if it rises in value to offset the running costs – well that’s just a bonus.
Values of most classic cars have shot up over the past few years, but there are some that the market has either overlooked, or have the potential to rise significantly further.If you want to join us in the crystal ball gazing, tell us what you’d have added to the list – we’re sure there are more classics out there that deserve a higher profile. We include guide pricing, and we start with the cheapest and work our way up:
Please be aware of any forthcoming ULEZ plans in your area that might impact your use of older vehicles
Alfa Romeo 75 (1987-1989)
The 75 was the last Alfa Romeo designed before Fiat adopted the brand and neutered it. The Verde V6 model turned the performance dial up a notch with a 3.0-litre that sounded better than Pavarotti. It was quick, and it offered a near-perfect weight distribution thanks to a transaxle.Good ones are increasingly difficult to come by, and prices start at about £10,000.
Audi TT (mk1, 1998-2006)
Even non-enthusiasts gravitate towards the original Audi TT. The more affordable variants didn’t pack a lot of power but they didn’t need to. It was the kind of head-turning car Audi could sell on looks alone, especially when fitted with the optional (and now rare) baseball glove leather upholstery. Well-preserved ones without an intergalactic figure on the odometer start at £2000 in the UK.
BMW E24 6 Series (1976-1989)
Stylish and very usable, the original 6 Series came with a selection of six-cylinder engines. Brilliant to drive, superbly built and capable of swallowing vast distances, it’s only the 635 CSi editions that are especially desirable, with the ultra-rare M edition already worth a big premium. From £23,000.
Mazda RX-8 (2003-2012)
The Mazda RX-8 is the type of coupe enthusiasts lust after when it’s new and sell as soon as an even newer model comes out. However, Mazda threw a spanner in the depreciation machine by announcing it hasn’t even started developing its next rotary-engined, RX-badged coupe in 2012.Executives admit it could be years before we see an RX-9, and there’s a good chance it will arrive with advanced driving aids and some form of electrification. The RX-8 has neither, so it’s the last of a breed. Prices start at £2.300 in the UK, and prices are heading gently up.
Jaguar XK8 (1996-2006)
The all-aluminium XK that came in 2006 is a better car than the XK8 thanks to its superior cabin and a sharper driving experience. But it’s also still depreciating whereas the XK8 has hit rock bottom and is starting to climb again. The supercharged XKR is what everyone wants, especially in convertible form, but any car that’s in good condition with plenty of service history will prove a good buy. From £3,500
BMW M3 E46 (2000-2006)
It’s a guaranteed cycle. M3 goes out of production, values go down to the point where the cars get ragged because they’re worthless, everybody realises few good cars are left, values increase. From £12,000, with prices heading north.
Mercedes-Benz SL R129 (1989-2002)
The R129 SL is another one of those cars that’s already started to climb and we could all see it coming because that’s exactly what its predecessors did. First the W113 (Pagoda) went ballistic then the R107 followed. Superb R129s have already doubled in value over the past five years – but they’ve still got further to go. Decent examples are from £6000.
Alfa Romeo Spider (1966-1982)
While its predecessor the Giulia and Giulietta have started to be worth plenty, the Spider that is now 54 years old is much more affordable. Duettos already fetch a premium but the later Kamm-tailed cars are much more attainable. Prices are from £12,500.
Porsche Boxster (986-series, 1996-2004)
The original Boxster is a slap in the face to anyone who claims there’s no such thing as an inexpensive Porsche. Loosely inspired by the 550 Spyder, the Boxster almost single-handedly saved the brand from bankruptcy by giving buyers a cheaper alternative to the 911. That’s still the case today, and it remains the most affordable way to own a Porsche with a flat-six engine.Prices in the UK start at about £4,000. It’s worth paying extra to get a well-maintained car whose IMS bearing issue has been fixed by a professional. Don’t wait too long; a look at current 914 values suggest the Boxster won’t stay cheap forever.
BMW Z3M Roadster (1998-2002)
While the regular Z3 was a bit disappointing, by the time BMW had come up with an M edition things were a lot more appealing. The suspension was overhauled, an E36 M3 3.2-litre straight-six engine was slotted into the nose and the bodywork looked a lot more purposeful. Low production volumes have ensured this is a car that’s already on the rise. From £16,000.
Jaguar XJS (1975-1996)
The XJS was never meant to replace the E-Type, but a lot of people didn’t get that; comparisons were made and the XJS was always going to come second best. Now that the XJS’s 50th birthday is nearly upon us the market has latched on to the fact that actually this is a very desirable grand tourer, in coupé or convertible form with straight-six or V12 power. Decent ones can be found from £8000, and values are heading up.
Honda/Acura Integra Type R (1996-2000)
Many reckon the DC2 Integra Type R to be the finest-handling front-wheel drive car ever made. Fitted with a 1.8-litre VTEC engine that’ll rev to almost 9000rpm, the Integra weighed just 1080kg thanks to being put on a strict diet. Few good cars are left as most have been abused and/or modified, but there are superb examples waiting to be found... From £10,000.
Porsche 968 (1992-1995)
While the 968’s low spot might not be as low as some of its rivals, it appears to have hit it and values are starting to climb – gradually. At some point that rate of increase is likely to increase though, which is why we’d suggest you get ahead of the curve. The Club Sport is the obvious one to go for – but any unmolested 968 is worth a look. Prices from £15,000.
Honda S2000 (1999-2009)
Honda didn’t hold back when it developed a two-seater VTEC-powered roadster to mark its 50th birthday. It was so thorough with the S2000’s development that the car wasn’t ready in time and it was unveiled a year late – which only made it all the more worth waiting for. With 237bhp it’ll do 150mph and 0-60mph in just 6.1 seconds – but too many have been crashed or badly modified. Respectable examples from £8,500.
Lotus Elan M100 (1989-1994)
It took a long time for the original Elan’s values to catch up with what it was really worth, and that was a landmark car. In some ways this front-wheel drive edition is an automotive high point too, and while it’ll never reach the dizzy heights of the sixties model, we reckon the Elan M100 is a safe long-term bet. From £6000.
Mercedes-Benz SLK32 AMG (2001-2004)
Mercedes built well over 300,000 examples of the original SLK, but only a few of the 354bhp supercharged V6 AMG model were made. As the halo model this is the variation on the theme that’ll become sought after. From £7700.
Ford F-150 SVT Lightning (1999-2001)
While most pickup trucks rely on powerful engines to tow or haul, the Ford SVT Lightning summoned its generous displacement to go fast. Starting with an F-150, Ford’s Special Vehicle Team (SVT) made suspension tweaks to improve handling and dropped a supercharged, 354bhp 5.4-litre V8 in the engine bay. The second-generation Lightning instantly became the Mustang of the truck segment.Production stopped in 2004. The F-150 Raptor occupies its spot in the Ford lineup today, but it’s a completely different beast that puts an emphasis on off-roading rather than drag racing. The Lightning already has a cult following in America, maybe the UK is next; from £22,000, and extreme rarity should help preserve and grow values.
Datsun 240Z (1969-1974)
For a car that first appeared almost half a century ago you’d think the 240Z might be worth more than it is. After all, this is the car that (for most people) launched the Z-car revolution, yet values remain resolutely affordable. Too many Zs are tatty or modified but if you encounter a good, original and rust-free car snap it up; from £25,000, with prices heading firmly up.
Triumph Stag (1970-1977)
Nicknamed the Snag in period and saddled with an appalling reputation for unreliability, fewer than 26,000 Stags were built during a seven-year production run. Glitches can now be ironed out and for the the price of a city car you could have a V8-powered four-seater convertible that’s dependable and we feel sure is bound to increase in value. From £13,000 for a decent one.
Mazda RX-7 Mk3 (1992-2002)
The first two generations of RX-7 were nice enough, but for the third take Mazda got serious with a 252bhp twin-turbo model that could do 0-60mph in 5.4 seconds on its way to a 153mph top speed. As good to drive as it is to look at, few unmolested RX-7s remain, but if you can find one snap it up, as the market is heading up. Prices from £22,000.
BMW 8 Series (1990-1999)
Until recently the E31 8-Series was largely forgotten, but it’s starting to get more coverage. That’s partly down to BMW launching a new 8 Series; suddenly the stylish 90s coupé is back in the limelight. Madly expensive when new, values have already started to climb but we reckon there’s still a fair way to go. From £14,000.
Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG (W211, 2007-2009)
A naturally aspirated 514bhp V8 made the Mercedes-Benz E63 AMG one of the quickest executive sedans in the world, and a luxurious interior made it a delightful place to travel in. Buyers got a lot of car for the money.Today, a W211-generation E63 sets you back roughly £11,500 in the UK. The biggest hurdle is finding one that’s been properly maintained rather than refitted into a contender for Fast and Furious 17.
Dodge Ram SRT-10 (2004-2006)
Dodge executives muttered “anything you can do, we can do better” when they saw Ford’s F-150 Lightning. It took them a few years, but they shoehorned an 8.3-litre V10 taken from the Viper under the hood of a 1500 pickup truck. Transmission options included a six-speed manual and a four-speed automatic. Engineers made numerous suspension modifications to keep the 10-cylinder’s 500bhp output in check.The mechanical upgrades were accompanied by a model-specific body kit, including a spoiler which rendered the pickup box all but useless, and diehard Viper fans could order racing stripes. Dodge euthanized the Viper earlier this year, so we’re unlikely to see another V10-powered Ram anytime soon. UK prices start around £26,000.
Chevrolet Corvette (C5, 1996-2004)
Every Chevrolet Corvette goes through a phase where it becomes the sports car for those who can’t afford one. That’s where the C5-generation ‘Vette stands right now. It’s good news for enthusiasts on a tight budget because the C5 blends performance with daily drivability and a surprising amount of tech. Notably, it was offered with a head-up display and variable-assist steering.Prices could drop even more in the coming years, but sooner or later the C5 will fetch big bucks at big-name auctions. Never formally sold in Britain, UK prices for unofficial imports start around £15,000.
Porsche 911 (996-series, 1997-2005)
With a new platform and a water-cooled flat-six, the 996-series Porsche 911 marked a new beginning for the emblematic rear-engined sports car. Brand purists weren’t on board; they decried the styling and longed for the old air-cooled six. The ugly duckling reputation still sticks with the 996 as it enters the collector car market, and the model’s expensive appetite for IMS bearings doesn’t help its popularity.Here’s what naysayers forget: it’s still a 911. It’s better to drive than many sports cars built in the same era, it simply puts a different spin on the original car’s character. 996 values are heading north. Prices start at £13,000 range for a clean, rear-wheel drive example. Buy one before the self-proclaimed purists realise they can no longer afford an air-cooled model.
Nissan Skyline GT-R R32 (1989-1994)
The Skyline brand goes all the way back to 1955 but it wasn’t until the GT-R R32 of 1989 that things got serious. This was the first mega-tech Skyline; the four-wheel drive system featured sensors galore that sampled 100 times each second, there was four-wheel steering and a twin-turbo 2.6-litre twin-cam straight-six rated at 276bhp – but which can be tuned to give over 1000bhp. Most are modified but that’s fine – if it’s done well and tastefully. From £44,000, and heading up.
DeLorean DMC-12 (1981-1982)
It was a sales disaster, the build quality was dubious and it wasn’t that great to drive. But sales volumes were low and the DeLorean’s leading role in the Back to the Future franchise ensures it remains in the public eye and is perceived as desirable – and hype is all you need for values to just keep climbing - just ask Bitcoin speculators. And at least with this you get to show it off and drive it. From £35,000, with values firming.
Lotus Esprit (1987-2001)
Examples of the original Giugiaro-designed Esprit have started to be collected and values reflect that. The later Peter Stevens-designed models haven’t taken off in the same way yet, although values have started to harden. So if you’ve fancied an Esprit V8 for a while we’d suggest you buy soon, before they’re out of reach. From £33,000.
Lotus Elise S2 (2001 on)
Prices for the original Lotus Elan have climbed sharply and the original Elise (1996-2001) has started to go the same way. But the second-generation Elise hasn’t proved as sought after – yet. Offering all of the qualities of the Series 1 but with greater usability thanks to a slightly bigger bodyshell, the later Elise will surely be a collector’s item in years to come. From £18,000.
Aston Martin DB7 (1993-2003)
It was the car that saved Aston Martin and with more than 7000 built it’s a car that’s currently a lot more attainable than you might think. The most collectible will always be the run-out GT edition (pictured) with its 435bhp V12 mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Lowlier DB7s are from £15,000.
Dodge Viper SRT-10 (2003-2006)
The Dodge Viper returned for a third generation in 2003. Its styling evolved according to the design trends of the early 2000s, but it still looked like a member of the Viper family. It still sounded like one, too. The third-generation snake used an 8.3-litre V10 tuned to produce a minimum of 500bhp.The handful of privately imported into the UK sometimes trade hands in the £65,000 range. Its entry into the world of high-profile, high-dollar classic cars seems secure because Dodge ended Viper production once and for all in 2017.
Jensen Interceptor (1966-1976)
A British-built grand tourer with Italian styling and American V8 power sounds like a world beater, right? Yet the Interceptor has been worth peanuts for decades and only now are prices starting to increase. But they’ve still got a long way to go before the Jensen is correctly valued. Prices are from £50,000.
Lancia Delta HF Integrale (1987-1994)
Lancia won the World Rally Championship six years in a row thanks to the Integrale, so just like the Audi Quattro that pre-dated it, classic and collectible status were guaranteed. The later (Evo) models are by far the most collectible but earlier editions are much more affordable. From £29,995.
Citroen SM (1970-1975)
Okay, so this one is a bit of a wild card, but there are worse ways of spending money. Combine Citroen hydro-pneumatic suspension with a Maserati V6, way-out styling and limited build numbers and you’ve got a sure-fire recipe for collectability. Decent ones are avilable from £42,000.
Chevrolet SS (2014-2017)
Much more than a BMW M5 for boot-wearing Texans, the SS was Chevrolet’s first V8-powered, rear-wheel drive saloon since the 1990s. It was an attempt at putting the extra production capacity at Holden’s Australian factory to good use while giving American muscle car fans a four-door option.Holden built just under 13,000 examples of the SS, so finding a good one is going to get tough in a few years’ time. It’s likely Chevrolet’s last rear-drive V8 saloon, at least in the foreseeable future, since Holden’s factory closed down in 2017. It was never sold in the UK but there are the odd imports around, though it’s related to the Vauxhall VXR8 GTS, which cost from £28,000.
Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat (2015-)
Drive a Dodge Challenger in the US and people will stop jogging, mowing, driving, or eating to ask if it’s a Hellcat. This 700bhp monster has already gone down in popular culture as one of the most extraordinary muscle cars ever built. It’s a niche model by definition, and an excellent one at that, so expect it to become sought-after in a couple of decades. There are a few in the UK from £51,500.
Dodge Viper RT/10 (1992-1995)
The Viper left racing fans speechless when it broke cover during the 1991 Indianapolis 500 with Carroll Shelby behind the wheel. Presented as a modern-day Cobra, it received a 395bhp V10 engine designed by Lamborghini, which Chrysler owned at the time. It became the group’s halo model, and the hero car of the American auto industry. The Viper made the Chevrolet Corvette look soft.Extremely rare on British roads, prices start around £52,000 and are on the up.
Honda NSX (1990-1997)
Now there’s an all-new NSX the original is being noticed a lot more. The world’s first everyday supercar, the Honda’s aluminium bodyshell guaranteed lightness, its high-revving V6 offered performance and the Honda badge represented absolute reliability. But sales were tiny; now the NSX is becoming highly prized and values heading one way only. Prices from £75,000.
Reliant Scimitar GTE (1968-1975)
One of the most practical sporting classics ever made, the GTE features a Ford V6 (either 3.0-litre or 2.8), tough plastic bodywork and it handles well, yet values have started to climb only recently, and even then, not by that much. Prices from £7000 in the UK.
Alpine GTA & A610 (1984-1995)
Before Renault's Alpine closed down in 1995 it produced some cracking sports cars, but most have yet to start fetching serious money. While the A110 and A310 have become very collectible, the GTA and A610 that came later are still under-valued. With the brand now returned with the excellent A110, prices are very much on the up, from £10,995 in the UK.
TVR Griffith (1991-2002)
With a new Griffith on the way it’s sure to increase interest in the 1990s edition, which has already seen a steady rise in prices in recent years. Values are dictated by mileage, spec and condition and these cars are rarer than you might think, so be prepared to search to find a car worth keeping. Griffiths are to be had from £16,500 in the UK.
Fiat Coupe (1993-2000)
We doubt that mint examples of the Fiat Coupé will ever be worth a fortune, but the chances are that they will go up from where they are now, bearing in mind that’s on the floor. With a 155mph top speed the 20v Turbo edition was the world’s fastest front-wheel drive car when it was new – now you can buy one for buttons. A decent Turbo can be had for £4200 in the UK.
MG RV8 (1993-1995)
With just under 2,000 examples built, a luxurious interior, classic MG looks and a Rover V8 under the bonnet, there’s plenty to love about the RV8. When you consider that you can easily spend the same sort of money on a MGB V8 roadster conversion as on a RV8, it’s easy to see why the latter should be more highly valued. UK examples are to be had from £20,000, and it doesn't look like they're going lower.
Ford Racing Puma (2000-2001)
Fast Ford prices have gone berserk in the UK in recent years but there is one that remains eminently affordable – the Ford Racing Puma. With just 500 made – by Tickford no less – exclusivity is guaranteed. It’s not all that quick and the ride is rock-hard, but it looks fabulous and it’s a fast Ford, so surely it’s a dead cert for an investment? From £10,000 in the UK.
Vauxhall VX220 (2000-2005)
Built by Lotus on the same production line as the Elise, the VX220 is far rarer and in Turbo form it’s a complete animal with its 197bhp four-cylinder engine. The ultimate is the run-out VXR220 but just 65 of those were made, so be prepared to wait for one of those. Values for all models are already on the up. Prices from £14,000 in the UK, with Turbos from £15,000.
