Transformers: Cars that changed into something quite different

The oddest example of car transformation must be when a manufacturer makes one car look like another which is already in production. That’s exactly what happened in the case of the Escort Cosworth, which despite its appearance was in all important respects the last development of the Sierra Cosworth.

The reason for this was simple. The Sierra went out of production in 1993, so there was almost no marketing value in continuing to use it for rallying. The fifth-generation Escort, though, was less than halfway through its production life. Converting this transverse-engined, front-wheel drive car into a 4x4 with an inline engine would have cost a fortune, so Ford reworked the Sierra to make it look like the model it was trying to promote. It certainly helped the image of the Escort Mk5, which had been widely panned by the press at launch.