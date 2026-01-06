The top 30 used cars - bag a class leading car for less

We come with good news: by turning your attention to the second-hand market, there are plenty of bargains to be found.

We’ve trawled the classifieds to put together a handy guide to sourcing a budget version of our best of the best, from the BMW 3 Series to the Maserati MC20 and beyond.

In those cases where some of our top 50s are too new to have a used version, we have swapped it for the next-best thing – or a wildcard alternative.