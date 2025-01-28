These 17 cars had 4 or more recalls in 2024 – do you own one?

- Slide of
In 2024, 249 recalls were reported to the Europe-wide Safety Gate system for 256 models of 41 brands.
With the help of car-recalls.eu, we’ve collated the data together to identify the individual models that have been recalled the most in the past year:
Editor’s note: Follow the link on the last slide to get a full rundown of all defects affecting all models and for how to find out about recalls affecting your car.
Toyota Corolla – 4 recalls
There were recalls for software issues affecting the current generation Corolla (pictured) and Corolla Cross, and an airbag recall was issued for models built between 1999 and 2017.
Peugeot 208 – 4 recalls
Examples of the 208 fitted with the DV5R E6.3 diesel engine were recalled for an emissions issue (2022, pictured), while another recall was issued for defective welds on the rear axle (2023).
The 208 was also recalled for a faulty motor control unit (MCU) (2023-24), and for a power steering issue (2024).
Opel Corsa – 4 recalls
Examples of the Corsa (pictured) were recalled for exactly the same reasons as its sister car, the Peugeot 208 (previous). These included issues involving emissions and the power steering system, amongst others.
Mercedes-Benz EQS – 4 recalls
2023 examples of the EQS (pictured) and EQS SUV were recalled for several electrical issues involving the 80A fuse, which could have impacted the drivetrain, restraint functions and/or instrument cluster.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class – 4 recalls
A power steering recall was issued for the E-Class (2010-16), while examples built between 2017-22 were affected by a short-circuiting battery.
2021-23 examples were recalled for an issue with the 48V electrical system, while 2023 examples (pictured) were also affected by the same 80A fuse issue as the EQS and EQS SUV.
Ford Transit – 4 recalls
Defective fitment of the glass panoramic roof meant a recall for the Transit Connect (2016-19), while another recall was issued for the regular Transit for a tow hook assembly issue (2023-24).
The Transit Courier (2023) was also called back for a braking issue, as well as for a short-circuiting battery (2023-24, pictured).
Ford Kuga – 4 recalls
The Kuga (2014-15) was affected by an overheating issue which led to a recall, while a fuel injector fault was also recalled (2022-23).
Models were called back for Insufficient airflow cooling (2019-23, pictured), and a potential oil leak meant a recall for examples built between 2019-22.
Citroen Berlingo – 4 recalls
The Berlingo (2017-2019) was recalled for a vacuum pump issue, while 2023-24 examples were called back for a hydraulic braking issue.
2022-23 examples were recalled for an ECU issue, and the 2019-21 Berlingo (pictured) was impacted by a gearbox oil leak.
BMW X5 – 4 recalls
Separate airbag recalls were issued for X5 examples built during 2003-13 and 2012-14, while 2022-24 examples were recalled for a servomotor issue.
2018-20 examples were recalled for an issue with the starter motor software, and the braking system was also recalled on X5 examples built between 2022-24 (pictured).
BMW 2 Series – 4 recalls
Separate airbag issues were recalled on 2 Series examples built during 2013-14, 2013-18 and 2024, while 2022-24 examples (pictured) were also affected by issues with the servomotor and braking system.
BMW 1 Series – 4 recalls
The integrated braking system was recalled on the 1 Series (2022-24, pictured), while examples built during 2004-05, 2006-08 and 2003-18 were all impacted by separate airbag issues.
Toyota ProAce – 5 recalls
The 2024 ProAce was recalled for issues with seating, as well as the rear suspension, while The ProAce City (pictured) was also impacted by several issues.
These included a timing belt fault (2022), a hydraulic braking issue (2023-24) and a gearbox oil leak (2019-21, pictured).
Mercedes-Benz GLE – 5 recalls
The GLE was affected by several of the same issues as the E-Class, including a hydraulic steering issue (2010-16), and a fault with the 48V electrical system (2017-23, pictured). GLE examples from 2021 equipped with a 12V electrical system were also recalled.
2023 examples were recalled for an accelerator pedal attachment issue, while 2019-23 examples were also affected by a braking issue.
Mercedes C-Class – 5 recalls
The C-Class (2010-16) was affected by a power-steering issue, while 2021-22 examples were affected by a wiring harness issue.
Faults with the 80A fuse, as well as the attachment of the fuel tank, led to recalls of the 2023 C-Class (pictured), while C-Class AMG models (2022-23) were called back for an issue with the wiring harness on the rear axle.
BMW X3 – 5 recalls
Separate airbag recalls were issued for X3 examples built during 2003-18, 2004-05, 2006-08 and 2012-14. Examples built between 2016-23 (pictured) were also called back for an issue with the attachment of the rear lashing rails in the boot.
BMW 5 Series – 5 recalls
Examples of the 5 Series built during 2003-18 and 2012-14 were recalled for separate airbag issues, and examples from 2022-24 were affected by a servomotor issue.
2024 5 Series examples, including the M5 (pictured), were recalled for issues with a steering rotation bushing, and there was another recall relating to Isofix clips. Additionally, examples built between 2022-24 were impacted by a fault with the integrated braking system.
BMW 3 Series – 7 recalls
Several production years of the 3 Series, including 2003-18, 2004-05, 2006-08, 2012-14 (pictured), 2013-14 and 2024, were all affected by separate airbag recalls.
In addition, examples of the 3 Series built during 2018-20 were also recalled for an issue with the starter motor software.
For all additional information relating to the recalls of both models and brands, you can see the full table from car-recalls.eu here:
