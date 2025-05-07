The story of the Popemobile

Mercedes-Benz 600 Pullman (1965)

This Mercedes 600 Pullman was the start of bespoke cars for the Pope. Before, he’d used several saloons from the German manufacturer, but this Pullman Landaulet for Paul VI (who reigned from 1963 to 1978) came with extended rear doors for easier entry and exit for the pontiff when in full robes. It also featured a large single, central rear seat so he could see the crowds. This necessitated the folding rear roof being raised by 70mm to give sufficient headroom.

As with this car, the vast majority of Papal number plates start with SCV – this stands for Stato della Citta del Vaticano – Vatican City.