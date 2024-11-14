Spied: New Jaguar GT EV

- Slide of
The first car of Jaguar's new-era has finally broken cover as it begins road testing for a 2026 launch.
This has happened just a few weeks before the firm unveils a concept car in Miami that will set the tone for the design of all its forthcoming models as Jaguar re-launches itself as an upmarket maker of electric vehicles.
All-new
The first all-new Jaguar since the I-Pace launched in early 2018, this GT is the first of three upcoming EVs due to arrive by the end of the decade atop a new EV-only platform dubbed JEA.
Technical details remain closely guarded, save for what the company has already confirmed: it will pack north of 575bhp, have a range of more than 430 miles and be priced clear of £100,000 or US$130,000.
Design
But now that road testing is finally under way, fresh images give the first indication of the size, shape and silhouette that suggest Autocar's earlier renderings (pictured) were reasonably accurate.
Presence
Beneath the heavy camouflage of this early prototype, it is clear that the Jaguar GT will be a large, low-slung saloon with a rakish roofline and a wide wheelbase.
XJ
Interestingly, in size and shape it appears not dissimilar to the electric Jaguar XJ (pictured) which was axed midway through its development programme in 2021, though it will bear no relation to that car.
XJ
This picture shows what we considered what the XJ EV would look like, had it ever launched. The reasons for its cancellation remain unclear.
GT
We believe that the new GT saloon will be followed by a lower and more aerodynamic model, also with four doors, and this is our view of what that car may resemble.
SUV
No car company can survive for long without an SUV in its range these days, and Jaguar will also launch into this space, probably in 2027.
We expect the first all-new Jaguar EV to launch in the summer of 2026.
