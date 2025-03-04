Ranked: the longest-living car engines

Opel CIH: 1965-1995 (30 years)

The Opel CIH from General Motors’ (GM) European arm was a highly flexible series of engines that featured four or six cylinders, with sizes ranging from 1.5-litres up to 3.6-litres. The most well-known cars fitted with Opel’s Cam In Head engine were the Ascona, Kadett and Manta (pictured).

The CIH actually made its debut in the second-generation Rekord, and was still being used in 1995 in the Isuzu MU SUV, sold in the UK as the Vauxhall Frontera.