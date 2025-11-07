Our favourite junkyard finds at Martin Supply in Windsor, Colorado

It had been at its present location for over half a century, and this was reflected in the yard's incredible stock. Unlike most of the other vintage salvage yards we've been to, this place also had a thriving scrap metal recycling business.

So while the front of the premises was a hive of activity, with giant machines crushing aluminum cans and old washing machines, the rear of the yard was a sea of tranquillity, with only the sound of wild rabbits running around the 1000-plus classic cars. Since our visit, the yard has apparently been sold to Andersen’s Sales & Salvage. In 2021 it was “closed for renovation and clean-up”, but has apparently since reopened. The words “clean-up” sound ominous. We just hope they weren’t too thorough… Here's what we found: