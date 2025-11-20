Our favourite Junkyard finds at Ernest Auto Wrecking, La Jara, Colorado

It doesn’t have a website, it doesn’t have a huge social media presence, but what it does have is an abundance of fantastic classic vehicles. Located on State Highway 15, this family-run business has a few thousand cars, ranging in age from the 1930s to the 1990s.

In addition to some great parts cars, on our pre-Covid visit we were tempted by some desirable restoration projects. Although the bulk of the inventory is American-made, we found a few European and Japanese oddities too. Let’s take a look: