Our favourite junkyard discoveries at Rohners Auto Parts, Willmar, Minnesota

Welcome to our second and final visit to Rohner’s Auto Parts, one of Minnesota’s best-kept secrets.
This 80-acre yard features miles of dirt tracks lined with thousands of cars.
INTRODUCTION
While many vehicles date back to the 1990s and 2000s, as you can see from this collection of images, there is an impressive array of older domestic, European, and Japanese autos as well.
LINCOLN TOWNCAR LIMOUSINE
We were hoping to cruise around Rohner’s Auto Parts in this 1990s stretched Lincoln Towncar, until we noticed the 'Not for Hire' sticker and a 'No Drinking' sign. Talk about ruining our fun…
Its last ride is likely to be a suitably sombre one – straight to the crusher…
AMC PACER
One of the AMC Pacer’s many nicknames was the ‘Flying Goldfish Bowl’, on account of all that glass. Unfortunately, the fish seem to have all escaped through this one’s smashed front windshield.
Produced from 1975 to 1980, in total 280,000 of these three-door compacts were sold.
VOLKSWAGEN SCIROCCO
Launched in the mid-1970s, the Volkswagen Scirocco replaced the Karmann Ghia Coupé. This model is a Scirocco II, identified by its elongated wedge-shaped body, softer lines, and a rear spoiler above the rear windshield. While US sales ceased in 1988, the Scirocco continued in Europe into the early 1990s, with a total of 795,734 units sold worldwide.
Though the Scirocco made a long-awaited return in 2008 with a third generation, these models never made their way across the Atlantic.
PONTIAC GRANDVILLE - 1972
The Pontiac Grand Ville, a trim package for the Bonneville, was only available from 1971 to 1975. Over the five years, 290,327 of these luxury liners were built, but fewer than 20,000 were 1972 coupes like this one.
Although this particular car still boasts plenty of useful trim, its bruised and battered body panels are beyond salvageable.
OLDSMOBILE JETSTAR 88 - 1964
In 1964, only 19,325 Oldsmobile Jetstar four-door Holiday Hardtops were built, and just a tiny fraction has survived. This one has long since lost its Jetfire Rocket V8, which, when pushed hard, could take the Jetstar to 60mph in about 9 seconds and on to a claimed top speed of 115mph.
RENAULT FUEGO
If scarcity equated to value, Rohners would be sitting on a fortune with its collection of four rare Renault Fuego hatchbacks. Between 1982 and 1986, 94,000 were sold through AMC dealers.
However, that isn't the case; instead, it has four French cars that nobody wants. These models were also assembled in South America, where production continued into the 1990s.
CHEVROLET VEGA KAMMBACKS
And while we’re on the subject of undesirability, Rohners has more Chevrolet Vega Kammback wagons than you can shake a stick at. What they lack in appeal, they more than make up for in color. Though nothing in this lineup looks restorable, it offers a treasure trove of rare spare parts.
PONTIAC SUNBIRD SAFARI
At first glance, this might seem like another Vega wagon, but it's actually a much scarcer Pontiac Sunbird Safari. Depending on whether it was built in 1978 or 1979, it is one of either 8,424 or 2,902 examples produced. Either way it’s a rare car indeed. Making this one even more unusual is its wood veneer panelling.
BUICK SKYHAWK - 1975
The first-generation Buick Skyhawk is another car that was based on the Chevrolet Vega. These subcompact hatchbacks were introduced to the world in 1974 and remained in production until 1980.
The orange car closest to the camera appears to be a 1975 model, making it one of 29,448 built that year. The one behind it is likely a few years its junior.
BUICK INVICTA - 1963
Just 3495 Buick Invicta station wagons found buyers in 1963, and the chances of finding other parts doner are slim to none.
The Invicta name, meaning "invincible" in Latin, first appeared in Buick’s lineup in 1959. Essentially a LeSabre with the biggest engine, the Invicta was initially offered in various body styles. However, by 1963, most had been replaced by the Wildcat, leaving just the Invicta station wagon.
OLDSMOBILE TORONADO – 1980s
This early 1980s Oldsmobile Toronado has been off the road since 2002, and it shows. It's a third-generation model (1979 to 1985), which was considerably smaller than its predecessors. In addition to gasoline-powered versions, Oldsmobile also regrettably offered a 5.7-liter V8 diesel. This engine was notoriously unreliable, severely tarnishing Oldsmobile’s reputation.
PONTIAC SUNBIRD - GT
Convertibles tend to have a higher survival rate than their hardtop counterparts, but that didn’t prevent this Pontiac Sunbird from ending up at Rohners. This GT model was only produced in 1988 and 1989.
While the bodywork remains solid and it still retains its hidden headlamps, the ragtop is in tatters, and the interior has suffered as a result.
MITSUBISHI MONTERO
The SUV phase was still in its infancy in 1983 when the Mitsubishi Montero first appeared in US showrooms. For the first six years, it was only offered in a two-door version, with the four-door variant arriving in 1989. Known as the Pajero in most parts of the world, the name didn't fare well in some Spanish-speaking markets, where "Pajero" is a derogatory term.
OPEL OLYMPIA REKORD
Manufactured between 1953 and 1957, the two-door Opel Olympia Rekord was Germany’s second-best-selling car, though it was still outsold by the Volkswagen Beetle at a rate of two to one. With its Detroit-inspired styling, it also proved popular among frugal US buyers. Despite sitting in this yard for decades, it doesn’t appear to have yielded many parts.
SUNBEAM ALPINE
A total of 69,251 Sunbeam Alpine two-seater British sportscars were produced, spanning five series. The 1725cc badge on this one identifies it as a Series V (1965 to 1968), one of just 19,122 made.
Between 1964 and 1967, a Carroll Shelby-inspired, V8-powered version was also built. Known as the Sunbeam Tiger, only 7083 of these highly desirable cars found buyers.
TOYOTA CRESSIDA ELEGANTE
Check out this unusual landau roof. It belongs to an early 1980s Toyota Cressida Elegante, likely the rarest car at Rohner’s Auto Parts. To our knowledge, only a few hundred of these were sold, all converted in the US at Toyota dealerships.
These luxury broughams were offered with a choice of leather or velour seats, and this one has the latter.
BUICK REGAL - 1977
Here's another landau roof, which looks far more elegant and stylish on a 1977 Buick Regal coupe. This model is the last of the first-generation (1973 to 1977) cars and was the best-selling of the bunch, with 174,560 units sold. The following year, the Regal was significantly downsized, boosting annual sales by more than 60,000.
AMC CONCORD
Despite sitting in this spot for a couple of decades, this AMC Concord has barely been stripped of any parts. This indicates how little appeal it has among classic car collectors. Between 1978 and 1983, more than 400,000 of these Hornet replacements were built, but their survival rate has been appallingly low.
MITSUBISHI CORDIA
Chrysler had a stake in Mitsubishi and a history of rebadging its cars for the US market as captive imports. However, the Cordia was among the first to be imported directly by the Japanese manufacturer. Produced between 1982 and 1990, this compact hatchback was one of the first mass-produced cars to feature an electronic instrument cluster.
BUICK SPECIAL - 1962
While cosmetically it has a few issues, this 1962 Buick Special is in great structural shape. The 1962 Special was the first mass-produced American car to offer a V6 engine, which took it to 60mph in 12.8sec, a good 3sec slower than the V8 version. We wonder what’s hidden under this one’s hood.
LINCOLN CONTINENTAL MKV
At 230in in length, the Lincoln Continental MkV holds the title of the longest two-door coupe ever sold by Ford. Its immense dimensions are strikingly apparent in this picture, as it dwarfs the mid-1980s Town Car it's sitting on.
This personal luxury coupe was in production between 1977 and 1979.
CADILLAC CATERA
Built by General Motors in Germany, the Cadillac Catera was a rebadged Opel Omega, featuring a UK-sourced 3-liter V6 engine. Offered between 1996 and 2001, it sold poorly, with only 95,000 units leaving showrooms. Priced at $29,995, this entry-level Cadillac was designed to compete with luxury imports from manufacturers such as Acura, BMW, Infiniti, and Mercedes-Benz.
MERCEDES 240D
From this angle, it looks like this Mercedes-Benz W123 sedan attempted—and failed—to jump over a line of school buses. If you were to try such a stunt, a 240D would not be the vehicle of choice. These diesel-powered cars had a top speed of just 89mph and took 22sec to reach 60mph.
VOLVO 240
You would be slightly better off attempting the school bus jump in this late 1980s Volvo 240. Not only would its 4-cylinder gasoline engine have got you to 60mph in around 13sec, but if the landing were to go awry, you’d stand a pretty good chance of walking away from the wreckage.
Note the Swedish flag and Danish registration code stickers on the back.
CHRYSLER LEBARON
Between 1955 and 1975, the LeBaron name was used by Imperial. When the marque was discontinued, the name was transferred to Chrysler. This particular vehicle is a first-generation model, though from this angle, it's difficult to determine if it was built in 1980 or 1981. Given that significantly more were sold in 1980, it's likely from that year.
In 1982 the LeBaron would adopt Chrysler’s K platform.
DODGE CHALLENGER
Think of a Dodge Challenger, and what comes to mind? Perhaps the 2023 1025hp SRT Demon 170 or the iconic 1970 R/T from the classic movie Vanishing Point. One thing's for sure, it won't be one of these.
This is actually a Mitsubishi Galant Lambda coupe, which was rebadged as a Challenger from 1978 to 1983. This front-wheel-drive subcompact came with a choice of 4-cylinder engines, producing either 77hp or 105hp. It would have been enough to make Kowalski turn in his grave.
PLYMOUTH CHAMP - 1981
This Plymouth Champ LS is another example of a Japanese captive import. It's essentially a Mitsubishi Mirage, part of the 84,144 budget-friendly three-door compacts sold in 1981. They were not only affordable but also prized by economical drivers for their fuel efficiency.
As if this car didn’t already have an identity crisis, someone has fitted it with Ford wheel trims.
AUDI 5000
The third generation Audi 100, also known as the 5000 in the US, went into production in 1982. These stylish, aerodynamic sedans sold well in Europe but faced challenges in the US due to safety recalls stemming from reports of sudden unintended acceleration.
Despite all the car’s doors and windows being closed, grass seems to be growing inside. Perhaps there’s a hole in the floor.
AMC GREMLIN
If you're planning to launch a compact competitor to the Chevrolet Vega, Ford Pinto, and Volkswagen Beetle, fuel economy must be a top priority. However, it seems the designers of the AMC Gremlin missed that memo. Upon its release, the Gremlin came standard with a 3.3-liter 6-cylinder engine.
Although the car was relatively quick and quiet (at least compared with its rivals), it achieved an average fuel economy of just 17.6 MPG.
NASH RAMBLER CROSSCOUNTRY
Try to imagine this mid-1950s Nash Rambler Cross Country when it was brand new. The polished two-tone paintwork, gleaming chrome and the interior with that new car smell. Its proud owners would have had a fit if a bird had even thought about doing its business on the roof. What would they say if they could see the state it’s in today?
DODGE CONQUEST - 1985
There is some debate over whether the Mitsubishi Starion's name was a mistake. According to Mitsubishi, it's short for "Star of Arion," Arion being a mythical horse. However, others suspect it was a Japanese mispronunciation of the word "stallion." Regardless of the origin, the name is irrelevant here, as this is actually a rebadged 1985 Dodge Conquest.
FORD F100
According to the license plate tags, this mid-1960s Ford F100 was still trundling around rural Minnesota a decade ago, likely looking much the same as it does now. Judging by the high-mounted front lamps, this workhorse probably served as a snowplough during the winter months.
AMC HORNET
Sold between 1970 and 1977, the all-new AMC Hornet replaced the Rambler American and was offered in four different body styles, including this station wagon. Undoubtedly, the most famous version of the Hornet is the X Hatchback, which performed the corkscrew jump in the James Bond movie The Man with the Golden Gun.
RAMBLER CLASSIC - 1962
In 1962, Rambler was the fourth best-selling marque, with the Classic four-door sedan contributing significantly to this success. That year, Rambler achieved 442,346 sales, marking the second-best performance in its history.
Although this particular car is a bit rough, it still has plenty of spare parts. And if you can't find what you need, there seems to be another one beneath it.
OLDSMOBILE 98 - 1973
In 1972, to celebrate its 75th anniversary, Oldsmobile produced a four-door hardtop Ninety-Eight which it called the Regency. It was a success, so the model made a return in 1973, as seen here. The car was packed with luxuries, including a windshield radio antenna, power steering, cigarette lighter and his and hers ashtrays.
FORD LTD II SQUIRE - 1977
This picture offers a glimpse of the terrain at Rohner’s Auto Parts and how overgrown it becomes in the summer months. We spent about four hours exploring this fascinating yard but believe we missed well over half of the vehicles. However, we did manage to capture this rather nice Ford LTD II Squire with our camera. This car was built in 1977, the only year a station wagon was offered.
PONTIAC TEMPEST - 1963
In 1963, Pontiac provided Tempest buyers the choice of a potent 260hp, 5.6-liter V8 engine. Capable of completing a quarter mile in 16.3sec and reaching a top speed of 126mph, it offered impressive performance.
However, it's more probable that this particular model was equipped with the 3.2-liter 4-cylinder engine, which delivered just 115 hp, resulting in significantly more lethargic performance.
HONDA ACCORD
The first-generation Honda Accord achieved strong sales in the US, thanks to its excellent gas mileage and extensive list of standard features. This specific hatchback is an LX model, which included air conditioning, a digital clock, and power steering as part of its specifications.
Production of the Honda Accord began at the Marysville Auto Plant in Marysville, Ohio, in November 1982, marking it as the first Japanese car to be assembled in the US.
BUICK RENDEZVOUS
The Buick Rendezvous proved to be a notable success for Buick during its production span from 2001 to 2007. As Buick's inaugural crossover SUV, it successfully targeted a younger audience. With over 300,000 units sold, it significantly outperformed its Pontiac Aztek counterpart, nearly tripling its sales figures.
DATSUN 280ZX
Looking for Datsun 280ZX parts? Rohner’s Auto Parts certainly has a good selection of them. If you see anything here or in any of the other pictures that you’re interested in, give them a call on +1 320-235-4602 or better still, head out to Willmar, Minnesota.
