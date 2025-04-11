Most valuable cars ever sold at auction

- Slide of
With demand exceeding supply, the classic car market has been generally buoyant over the past few years – it’s why we’ve seen $100,000 Edsels.
But if those sums seem eye-watering, at the top end of the market it’s another world, with millions of euros, dollars or pounds changing hands to secure the most historically significant machines. These are the most expensive cars to ever be sold at auction. Suddenly those old Fords seem like a bargain... We'll start at close to $11.5 million, and work our way up:
- Slide of
Ferrari 250GT SWB
Sold by H&H Classics for $11,440,968, October 2015
When renowned Ferrari British collector Richard Colton died he wanted two of his prized cars to do some good, so he donated a 250GT SWB and a 275 GTB to the RNLI, the British sea rescue charity, which sold them to raise the funds for a new lifeboat. The former (#1995 GT) sold for $11.4m.
- Slide of
Ferrari 250LM
Sold by RM Sotheby’s for $11,550,000, August 2014
Although the 250LM was designed for circuit racing, #6045 was rather special in that it was used exclusively as a road car. The 19th of 32 examples built, the 250LM was Ferrari’s first mid-engined car.
- Slide of
Mercedes-Benz 540K Special Roadster
Sold by Gooding & Co for $11,770,000, August 2012
It’s one of those holy grail cars for collectors: an ultra-exclusive pre-war machine with just three owners from new, a fully documented history and matching numbers. Throw in the fact that it had won prizes at Pebble Beach, the world’s most prestigious concours, and a high price was guaranteed.
- Slide of
Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Monza
Sold by Gooding & Co for $11,990,000, August 2016
Any car collector worth their salt wants a pre-war Alfa Romeo with racing history, so this 8C Monza was always going to do well. Raced prominently between 1933 and 1950, this third-series 8C came with matching numbers.
- Slide of
Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa
Sold by RM Sotheby’s for $12,402,500, May 2009
When this ‘pontoon fender’ 250 Testa Rossa sold for $12.4m in 2009, it was the most expensive car ever sold at auction. RM has a reputation for whipping bidders into a frenzy and with just 22 Testa Rossas built, when #0714TR crossed the block it was always going to do well. But few expected it to do quite that well...
- Slide of
1934 Bugatti Type 59 Sports
Sold by Gooding & Company for $12,640,550, September 2020
Even in the year of a global pandemic, auction records were being set. The Ultimate Bugatti Grand Prix Car: The Incomparable Type 59 campaigned as a works grand prix car during the 1934–1935 Seasons before being converted to sports car configuration and raced with success in 1937. Previous owners included King Leopold III of Belgium.
- Slide of
1953 Ferrari 340/375 MM Berlinetta 'Competizione'
Sold for $12,812,800 by RM Sotheby’s, May 2013
One of three works cars entered into the 1953 Le Mans 24 Hours, #0320AM was the only works race car to have been driven in the World Sports Car Championship by three World Champions: Hawthorn, Ascari, and Farina.
- Slide of
1972 Ferrari 312 PB
Sold by Sotheby’s for $13,033,720, May 2023
This Scuderia Ferrari Works car was campaigned by the factory to the landslide win in the 1972 World Sportscar Championship of Makes, and now is the most expensive car ever sold in Italy.
- Slide of
1953 Jaguar C-Type Works Lightweight
Sold by RM Sotheby’s for $13,200,000, August 2015
One of the last C-Types built, #XKC 052 finished fourth overall in the 1953 Le Mans 24 Hours and was the second C-Type Lightweight built, of just three.
- Slide of
1956 Ferrari 250 GT Berlinetta 'Tour de France'
Sold by RM Sotheby’s for $13,200,000, August 2015
Raced and owned by the legendary Marquis Alfonso de Portago, #557GT was the fifth of seven Scaglietti-bodied first-series competition berlinettas. With Pebble Beach and Cavallino Classic wins under its belt, it’s a major piece of Ferrari history.
- Slide of
1957 Jaguar XKSS
Sold by RM Sotheby's for $13,205,000, August 2023
After Jaguar started to withdraw from endurance racing following the disaster at the 1955 Le Mans it was left with several D-types that it decided to convert into road-going spec and shipped off to America. 25 were to be made but nine were destroyed by fire in England, so just 16 were made in the end. Just 25,535 miles are on the clock of this magnificent example, which has been tastefully restored to its original condition.
- Slide of
1961 Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato M
Sold by Bonhams for $13,264,230, August 2018
This was one of two ‘VEV’ Zagatos raced by the Essex Racing Stable as a quasi works team, and was raced by F1 and Indycar legend Jim Clark. It delivered 310bhp, and was owned by the same family since 1971.
- Slide of
1937 Talbot-Lago T150C SS Goutte d’Eau
Sold by Gooding & Co for $13,425,000, March 2022
The most expensive French car ever sold at auction may come as a surprise when Bugattis can be worth so much, but it is undeniably gorgeous.
- Slide of
1960 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Competizione
Sold by Gooding & Co for $13,500,000, August 2016
One of the first competition SWB Berlinettas built, #1759 GT was driven by Ed Hugus and Augie Pabst to seventh overall in the 1960 Le Mans 24 Hours. The car retains its original alloy bodywork with matching numbers.
- Slide of
1962 Shelby 260 Cobra
Sold by RM Sotheby's for $13,750,000, August 2016
It doesn’t get better than this – the original Shelby Cobra. Owned by the Shelby family from new, #CSX 2000 is one of the most significant US cars, and this was the first time it had ever been offered for sale.
- Slide of
1998 McLaren F1 'LM-Specification'
Sold by RM Sotheby’s for $13,750,000, August 2015
Any McLaren F1 is incredibly valuable, but when it’s been upgraded to LM spec that only makes it more enticing. This car (#SA9AB5AC4W1048073) was also the penultimate car built.
- Slide of
Porsche 917K
Sold by Gooding & Co for $14,080,000, August 2017
Car collectors want the greatest provenance possible, so when this Porsche 917 came to market in 2017 it was always going to get enthusiasts foaming at the mouth. Chassis 917-024 featured heavily in the Steve McQueen film Le Mans, was previously owned by Jo Siffert and had a documented history from new.
- Slide of
1962 Aston Martin DB4 GT Zagato
Sold by RM Sotheby’s for $14,300,000, December 2015
The DB4 GT Zagato was built for competition and just 19 were made; #0186 was the 14th car built. As the most collectable Aston Martin ever produced the bidding is always fierce when they do come up – which is a very rare occurrence.
- Slide of
1964 Ferrari 250 LM
Sold by RM Sotheby’s for $14,300,000, November 2013
The 250LM was conceived as a racer but the original owner of #6107 used it exclusively on the road, helping to retain its originality. Despite this it still notched up a class win at Daytona in 1968 in the hands of a subsequent owner.
- Slide of
Ferrari 275 GTB/C
Sold by Gooding & Co for $14,520,000, August 2017
Just a dozen competition-spec 275 GTBs were built. While the standard road car is very collectible, any Ferrari with racing history is especially sought after and this car (#09051) was a matching-numbers car with lots of competition wins to its name between 1966 and 1970.
- Slide of
Alfa Romeo B.A.T. trio
Sold by Sotheby’s for $14,840,000, October 2020
The three spectacular Alfa Romeo BAT cars were sold for an eye-watering $14,840,000, at Sotheby’s Contemporary Art Evening Sale in New York. Achieving a price within the $14-20m pre-sale estimate, the cars were sold as a single lot, so will remain together. Franco Scaglione’s incredible designs still look space-age today, so when the first of the Berlina Aerodinamica Tecnica trilogy was unveiled in 1953, the impression it left was surely out of this world.
- Slide of
2003 Ferrari F2003-GA
Sold by Sotheby’s for $14,865,397, November 2022
This 2003 F2003-GA is the very car in which Schumacher clinched his sixth World Championship title and also the third most valuable Formula 1 car sold.
- Slide of
1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider
Sold by Gooding & Co for $15,180,000, August 2014
Collectors can’t get enough of these Californias so when one comes up the bidding is always fierce. This one (#2903 GT) came with an ultra-rare and very desirable hard top.
- Slide of
1995 McLaren F1
Sold by Bonhams for $15,620,000, August 2017
The first of just seven McLaren F1s that complied with Federal regulations, #044 was the 37th F1 made from a production run of just 64 road cars. Sold with 9600 miles (15,450 km) on the clock, this F1 was a one-owner car and despite the high purchase price in 2017, its value is likely to go only one way – and it’s not down.
- Slide of
1957 Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa
Sold by Gooding & Co for $16,390,000, August 2011
The first 250 Testa Rossa made, #0666 TR was a team car driven by a multitude of top drivers. With its history known from new, a class win at Pebble Beach and an eight-year racing history at some of the world’s best venues made this something of a bargain.
- Slide of
1962 Ferrari 250 GT SWB Berlinetta Speciale
Sold by Gooding & Co for $16,500,000, August 2015
Nuccio Bertone’s personal car, #3269 GT formed the centrepiece of the Lorenzo Zambrano Collection for three decades. More importantly though, this car is unique, being a special-bodied car created by Bertone.
- Slide of
1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider
Sold by Gooding & Co for $16,830,000, August 2015
It may have had no competition history but the life of #3095 GT is fully documented and the car has been certified by Ferrari – plus it’s one of the most beautiful cars ever created.
- Slide of
1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider
Sold by Gooding & Co for $17,160,000, March 2016
Never publicly offered for sale before, #2871 GT is one of just 37 covered-headlight SWB California Spiders. Delivered new in Milan and with just three Italian owners from new this car featured in the film Yesterday, Today, Tomorrow.
- Slide of
1964 Ferrari 250 LM
Sold by Artcurial for $17,189,031, July 2023
Not the best known, or the best looking Ferrari racer ever made, but it still has the iconic Columbo V12 and distinctive mid-engine layout keeping prices as high as more well known racers.
- Slide of
1964 Ferrari 250 LM
Sold by RM Sotheby’s for $17,600,000, August 2015
The 1966 Earls Court motor show car, #6105 was the 23rd 250LM built from a production run of 32. In period it was successfully and frequently raced by Ron Fry, David Skailes, and Jack Maurice throughout England.
- Slide of
1959 Ferrari 250 GT California LWB California Spider Competizione
Sold by RM Sotheby’s for $17,990,000, 2017
Created from the outset as a competition car, #1451 GT came third in its class in the 1959 Le Mans 24 Hours – and fifth overall. The second aluminium-bodied California Spider made, RM Sotheby’s reckoned just eight such cars were created...
- Slide of
1959 Ferrari 250 GT California LWB California Spider Competizione
Sold by Gooding & Co for $18,150,000, August 2016
...however, when #1603 GT had been sold by Gooding & Co the previous year, that auction house claimed that nine alloy-bodied LWB California Spiders were built. This one had an impressive race record including fifth overall at the 1960 12 Hours of Sebring.
- Slide of
1962 Ferrari 250 GT Spyder California SWB
Sold by Gooding & Co for $18,045,000, March 2023
This SWB 250 Cali should be in a sandwich of LWB cars – the values are pretty consistent between the two, and preference between the two is down to which proportions you prefer.
- Slide of
1954 Ferrari 375-Plus Spider Competizione
Sold by Bonhams for $18,400,177, June 2014
Having competed (generally very successfuly) in the 1954 Mille Miglia, International Trophy race at Silverstone, Le Mans 24 Hours, #0384 was sold into private hands in the US where it continued to race successfully.
- Slide of
1961 Ferrari 250 GT SWB California Spider
Sold by Artcurial for $18,500,000, February 2015
Famously found in original, unrestored condition in a barn as part of the Baillon collection, #2935 GT was the 1961 Paris motor show car. As such it had the same owner since 1971 with its complete history known from day one.
- Slide of
2013 Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 W04
Sold by Sotheby’s for $18,815,000, November 2023
Even though its not a world champion winning car, the cult of Lewis Hamilton carries this to become the second most valuable Formula 1 car ever. Perhaps the hair-raising naturally aspirated V8 helps. This is the only Mercedes-AMG Formula 1 car owned outside of the team.
- Slide of
1939 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Touring Berlinetta
Sold by Artcurial for $19,000,000, February 2019
The fastest production car built before WWII, just five of the long-nose machines received striking coachwork from Touring, and this was one of them. Stabled with the same family for the last 40 years, it came to the UK in 1939 and featured in our predecessor magazine, Motor. It then went to France in the ’60s, then the Netherlands in 1976 – where it was bought for the equivalent in today’s terms of around US$13,000. It went to auction as a stunningly original, unrestored, used but well-maintained machine.
- Slide of
1939 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B Lungo Spider
Sold by RM Sotheby's for $19,800,000, August 2016
There are just a dozen 8C 2900B Touring-built Spiders known of and #412041 is the only one to have changed hands within the last two decades.
- Slide of
1994 McLaren F1 LM
Sold by RM Sotheby’s for $19,805,000, August 2019
Just 106 F1s were produced, including five GTR race cars. To honour their Le Mans participation in 1994, five ‘LM’ street-ready versions were produced. Of those just two feature both the extra-high LM spec downforce package and the unrestricted 680bhp BMW V12, which delivers 1000rpm more than the standard 618bhp unit, and this is one of them.
Originally delivered to Japan in 1994, it was upgraded by McLaren to LM spec in 2001. It’s not all about speed – extra creature comforts include boosted air conditioning and a radio alongside the existing CD player.
- Slide of
1995 McLaren F1
Sold by Gooding & Co for $20.465 million, August 2021
One of only two F1s upgraded to Le Mans specification by McLaren, meaning it has a GTR engine and an extra high downforce package. It's also the only F1 finished in 'Creighton Brown' - a colour named in homage to a director of McLaren Cars. This car spent much of its life in Japan, and has accumulated 21,500km (13,360 miles) on the clock. Four bidders vied for four-and-a-half minutes at the Pebble Beach auction, and the car eventually was sold to a private collector based in the US.
- Slide of
1963 Aston Martin DP215
Sold by RM Sotheby’s for $21,455,000, August 2018
A sale by Aston Martin itself, this car is a one-off 1963 Aston Martin DP215 GrandTouring Competition Prototype raced by Phil Hill and Lucien Bianchi at Le Mans in 1963, the final David Brown competition Aston Martin.
- Slide of
1955 Jaguar D-Type
Sold by RM Sotheby's for $21,780,000, August 2016
With a Le Mans 24 Hours win under its belt (in 1956), XKD 501 is the only Le Mans-winning C- or D-Type to survive intact in its original form. It’s also the first team-series production D-Type and the first to be designated by its chassis as a D-Type.
- Slide of
1935 Duesenberg SSJ
Sold by Gooding & Co for $22,000,000, August 2018
First owned by movie star Gary Cooper, this car features a straight-eight engine with output of 400 hp - an extraordinary figure at the time. Its auction in 2018 made it the most valuable American-built car ever sold.
- Slide of
1956 Ferrari 290 MM
Sold by RM Sotheby's for $22,005,000, December 2018
Sr Fangio piloted this 290 MM, chassis 0628, and other illustrious drivers of this include Phil Hill, and, when under private ownership, Stirling Moss. The car was sold at an auction hosted at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles.
- Slide of
1955 Ferrari 410 S
Sold by RM Sotheby’s for $22,005,000, August 2022
One of the most significant purpose-built Ferrari “big block” sports-racing prototypes from the 1950s and one of just two Factory-campaigned 410 Sports equipped with a 24-spark plug 4.9-litre V12 – no wonder it sold for so much.
- Slide of
1959 Aston Martin DBR1
Sold by RM Sotheby’s for $22,550,000, August 2017
Aston Martin built just five DBR1s and this one was the first. Raced by Roy Salvadori, Stirling Moss, Jack Brabham, and Carroll Shelby, among others, DBR1/1 won the 1959 Nurburgring 1000KM and was the sister car to the DBR1 that won Le Mans in that same year.
- Slide of
1964 Ferrari 275 GTB/C Speciale
Sold by RM Sotheby’s for $26,400,000, August 2014
The regular 275 GTB is massively sought after, but just three works-prepared Competizione editions were produced. This one (#06701) was a matching-numbers car with its entire history documented.
- Slide of
1967 Ferrari 275 GTB/4 NART Spider
Sold by RM Sotheby’s for $27,500,000, August 2013
With just one owner from new, #10709 was one of 10 NART Spiders built. Bought new by a rags-to-riches trader called Eddie Smith, the car’s complete history was known.
- Slide of
1956 Ferrari 290 MM
Sold by RM Sotheby's for $28,050,000, December 2015
Driven by Fangio in the 1956 Mille Miglia (notching up fourth overall), #0626 is fully documented and comes with the most incredible racing history; a massive sale price was assured.
- Slide of
1954 Mercedes-Benz W196
Sold by Bonhams for $29,600,000, July 2013
Mercedes built just 14 examples of the W196. Of the 10 survivors the company owns six and three are in museums, leaving #006/54 as the only W196 available to private collectors.
- Slide of
1967 Ferrari 412P Berlinetta
Sold by Bonhams for $30,255,000, August 2023
This Ferrari became the most expensive car sold at auction in 2023 when it was sold at the Bonhams Quail Lodge sale during Monterey Car Week in California in August. Delivered originally to a British owner, the car went on to a successful FIA and Le Mans racing career, with drivers including Richard Attwood and David Piper. After it went into collections, previous owners of the car include JCB owner Anthony Bamford and cellphone pioneer Bruce McCaw.
- Slide of
1957 Ferrari 335S
Sold by Artcurial for $35,711,359, February 2016
Built in 1957, #0674 was first driven by Peter Collins and Maurice Trintignant in the 1957 Sebring 12 Hours, then by Wolfgang von Trips in the Mille Miglia. Mike Hawthorn drove the car in the Le Mans 24 Hours and the car also competed in lots of other high-profile races around the world.
- Slide of
1962 Ferrari 250 GTO
Sold by Bonhams for $38,115,000, August 2014
The ultimate acquisition for most collectors, just 39 250 GTOs were made and they very rarely come up for sale. So #3851 GT was always going to achieve a spectacular price – especially as it had been owned by the same family for 39 years.
- Slide of
1962 Ferrari 250 GTO
Sold by RM Sotheby’s for $48,405,000, August 2018
Many say that the air has been let out of the classic car boom of the last decade, but no one ever told the buyer of this classic Ferrari. It became the most expensive car ever sold at auction at the RM Sotheby’s Monterey sale in California.
An original 1962 machine, chassis 3413 left the factory as a Series I example, before gaining ultra-rare Series II coachwork in 1964. It went on to enjoy a successful racing career, competing in 20 races finishing every one of them, before retiring from racing and entering a chain of ownership that can be traced right through to its newest custodian.
- Slide of
1962 Ferrari 250 GTO / 330LM
Sold by RM Sotheby’s for $51,705,000, November 2023
The most expensive Ferrari ever sold at auction is nowhere near the most expensive car ever sold at auction – amazing when this list seems to be almost entirely populated by Maranello’s best.
- Slide of
Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe
Sold by RM Sotheby's for $145 million, May 2022
A 1955 Mercedes-Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupé is the most expensive car ever sold after changing hands for €135 million - the equivalent of £114.4 million, at an RM Sotheby's auction in May 2022. The car was just one of two ever produced. It was previously owned by Mercedes-Benz and the proceeds went to help establish a new charity.
Close
Access control:
Open
Include in Apple News: