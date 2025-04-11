Most valuable cars ever sold at auction

Sold by RM Sotheby’s for $19,805,000, August 2019

Just 106 F1s were produced, including five GTR race cars. To honour their Le Mans participation in 1994, five ‘LM’ street-ready versions were produced. Of those just two feature both the extra-high LM spec downforce package and the unrestricted 680bhp BMW V12, which delivers 1000rpm more than the standard 618bhp unit, and this is one of them.

Originally delivered to Japan in 1994, it was upgraded by McLaren to LM spec in 2001. It’s not all about speed – extra creature comforts include boosted air conditioning and a radio alongside the existing CD player.