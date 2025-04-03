The most underrated cars ever made

For whatever reason, the Ferrari 612 Scaglietti has always been overshadowed by many of its Maranello stablemates. Styling is a subjective issue, but you’d struggle to label the 612 Scaglietti “beautiful”. Then there’s the four-seat issue again; it’s as though taking your family along for the ride is an affront to the badge. It also rides beautifully, which some people see as evidence of Ferrari going soft. We’re not having any of that; this is a rear-driven, V12 supercar that could be yours for as little as £60,000.