The most reliable cars in 2025 – and the least

1: Nissan Juke Petrol (2019+) - 55.2%

A combination of slow repairs and some huge repair bills have dragged the petrol Juke to the bottom of the chart for small SUVs. In fact, its 55.2% reliability rating is the lowest of all the cars included – in any category – in this year’s survey.

Although only 24% of petrol Juke owners said their car had gone wrong, 64% of those said their cars were out of action for more than a week, and only 30% of problems were fixed for free.

Also lowly rated:

Lexus LBX (2023+) - 81.9%

Nissan Juke Hybrid (2022+) - 89.0%