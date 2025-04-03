The most obscure Fords ever sold

It’s often thought that the Ford’s Edsel was a disastrous car, but this isn’t quite true. In fact, Edsel was a disastrous brand which Ford believed – quite wrongly, as it turned out – would increase its sales in the late 1950s and on into the following decade and help it counter a then-rampant General Motors, which held a slightly unworldly 50% of the US car market at the time.

Seven Edsels were introduced for the 1958 model year, though you’d be doing well to name any of them. The Roundup, along with the Bermuda and the Villager, was one of three station wagons, and the only one with two rather than four passenger doors. Varying production numbers are quoted up to the point (shortly after launch) where Ford realised it shouldn’t have bothered, but they are all in the high three figures – a terrible result even by Edsel’s standards, and quite calamitous for what was intended to be a popular car.