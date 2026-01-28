The most important cars created since 1945

Game changers.

We’ve taken a look at automotive history since 1945 and chosen the car we reckon is the most important one launched in every year between then and the year 2000. Not all these cars are brilliant or huge sellers – some were instead notable for their shortcomings or commercial failure. But they all had something to say about the world they were created in, and many have resonance and meaning to this day.

To ensure consistency, please note that the year mentioned is the year the car was first unveiled to the public. In some cases this was some time before the vehicle actually became available to drive away.

We also note ‘honourable mentions’ – the runner-up car or cars for that year. You won’t agree with all our choices, but we hope you’ll enjoy finding out more about the cars nonetheless: