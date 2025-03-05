The most iconic car ever made by every major car-maker

It could describe a car which encapsulates the history and ethos of its maker, or an outstanding model with no relation to anything else wearing the same badge. Or it could refer to something else entirely.

Whatever the definition, we believe that 50 manufacturers have produced cars which could be considered iconic in one way or another, such as their wider cultural impact, or the way they represent the values of their maker. Here they are, in alphabetical order, and as voted for by Autocar staff members. You’re welcome to disagree with our choices, but we hope you’ll be satisfied with at least some of them.