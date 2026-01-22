More Junkyard Gems from Turner’s Auto Wrecking in Fresno, California

We have already taken a look at the yard’s private lot, where most of the rarer project cars are stored, and now it’s time to take a whistle-stop tour of the main yard, which houses mainly parts vehicles. This is the only salvage yard we’ve been to that has a canal running through the middle of it.

Turner’s Auto Wrecking was founded in 1960, and in the 60-plus years that it’s been in business it has amassed a huge collection of rare spare parts. In addition to barns full of engines and transmissions, there are acres of treasures stored outside. We saw vast piles of grilles, exhaust manifolds, hoods, wheel hubs, radiators, windshields and rear axles. One of the stranger sights was this forest of steering columns, which seems to be thriving in the Californian climate… (pictured). We have no doubts that yard owner Jerry, who is in his mid 90s, knows exactly what everything is: