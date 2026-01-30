The meanings behind the badges of your favourite cars

Ferrari, Lamborghini, BMW and more. Many car badges and emblems are so well known that even non-enthusiasts can recognise them in an instant. But what many people won't know is the often fascinating backstories behind these badges and the symbolism they represent.

Logos for brands including Mazda, Volkswagen, Citroen and Peugeot all have their own interesting backstories, too.

Many car firms have been subtly changing their logos recently, usually to better represent themselves in the digital world, but here we feature the badges that still adorn their physical cars.