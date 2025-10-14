The meanings behind the badges of your favourite cars

- Slide of
Car makers' emblems are synonymous with their companies and their cars.
Ferrari, Lamborghini, BMW and more. Many car badges and emblems are so well known that even non-enthusiasts can recognise them in an instant. But what many people won't know is the often fascinating backstories behind these badges and the symbolism they represent.
Logos for brands including Mazda, Volkswagen, Citroen and Peugeot all have their own interesting backstories, too.
Many car firms have been subtly changing their logos recently, usually to better represent themselves in the digital world, but here we feature the badges that still adorn their physical cars.
ABARTH
The scorpion represents Scorpio, the astrological sign of company founder Carlo Abarth. At the top is the Italian flag, and the red comes from the national racing colours of Italy. The Abarth badge today is used on high-performance Fiats.
ACURA
Despite being a stylised letter A that seems self-explanatory, the Acura logo actually represents a caliper, a tool used to measure thickness. This alludes to the engineering excellence that the company strives to achieve in all its vehicles.
If you look closely, you can also see an H inside the logo, demonstrating the brand's link to parent company Honda.
ALFA ROMEO
Alfa is an acronym for Anonima Lombarda Fabbrica Automobili, while Romeo is the surname of the businessman who bought the company in 1915. Of the badge, the red cross on the left is the symbol of Milan, while on the right is a crowned viper swallowing a Moorish man – the insignia of the House of Visconti, which historically ruled the city.
ALPINA
The name Alpina derives from the company’s first shop (which produced typewriters) by the Alps. The imagery on the badge is of a Weber carburettor – a component that began the company’s close relationship with BMW – and a crankshaft.
AMG
Nowadays, whenever you see the AMG logo (almost always on a Mercedes-Benz), it's just three letters. Very self-explanatory and very boring. However, this former customisation giant had an official and more conventional logo.
Affalterbach is a principality in Germany where the AMG factory is based. The tree and stream to the left of the circle are a reference to the Affalterbach flag, while the valve and spring represent the factory itself. It can still be spotted on their newer cars too.
ASTON MARTIN
The second half of the name comes from one of the company’s co-founders, Lionel Martin, and the first from Aston Hill Climb, which he found success at. The ‘wings’ badge was chosen in 1927 to represent speed, and supposedly took inspiration from Bentley’s ‘Winged B’.
In 2022, the logo was updated with a simplified design to widen customer appeal as the company prepares to launch its first electric models.
AUDI
Founder August Horch left his eponymous company but was blocked from using the name again for his own efforts. His son suggested 'Audi': 'Horch' is German for ‘listen’ and ‘audi’ the same in Latin. The logo derives from that of Auto Union, a merger of four brands (Audi, DKW, Horch and Wanderer). The rings, representing each brand, overlap to signify union. They are silver, the national racing colour of Germany.
In 2022, the logo was altered with a flat two-dimensional design surrounded by a thin black border, to enhance customer appeal and brand recognition.
BENTLEY
Bentley started building aircraft engines in the First World War, so wings seemed natural. The silver of the logo represents sophistication. There are actually an uneven number of feathers on either side of the wing, and they have varied throughout history.
BMW
The name is an initialism for the German meaning Bavarian Motor Works. The black exterior circle comes from the logo of BMW’s predecessor, Rapp, while the blue and white chequered roundel represents the flag of Bavaria.
In 2020, the company unveiled a simplified logo with a revised font and white colour palette to signify a refreshed brand strategy of openness and accessibility, intended to attract younger, tech-savvy customers.
However, on the actual cars, the badged wasn’t changed so much. The blue surround signifies an electrified model.
BORGWARD
Founded at the end of the 19th century, Borgward ceased production in the 1960s, before being reactivated in the 21st century by Christian Borgward, grandson of Car Borgward, the company's founder. The logo is in the shape of a diamond made up of red and white triangles, a reference to the flag of Bremen, the German city where the company was founded.
Their Chinese crossovers only lasted a few years though, and Borgward is now dead again.
BUGATTI
The motif inside the oval symbol represents the initials of the brand's founder, Ettore Bugatti. The 60 dots around the edge of the red oval have two contradictory explanations that only Ettore himself could have answered: either they are pearls, to indicate the greatness of the brand, or they are the safety cables that Bugatti used to prevent the screws of his gasketless engines from coming loose.
BUICK
Buick's first logos simply consisted of the company name written with varying degrees of polish and elegance. However, when research revealed that the coat of arms of the Scottish family of the founder, David Buick, consisted of three shields, the logo was modified to honour it and thus we have the Buick logo we know today.
CADILLAC
The name comes from the founder of Detroit, French explorer Antoine Laumet de la Mothe, who invented for himself the title of sieur (sir) of Cadillac. The intricate badge comes from his fabricated coat of arms, which he based on the authentic shield of his old neighbour, the baron of Lamothe-Bardigues. Originally, the Cadillac badge featured six martlets, but these were replaced by golden quarters with a black horizontal stripe in 2000.
In 2021, the company revealed a new, monochromatic badge as the brand transitions to electrification, but the one on the cars is still the more familiar version.
CHEVROLET
The famous ‘bow tie’ logo was introduced two years after the company was formed. The badge was inspired by a design that Louis Chevrolet saw in an advertisement in a local newspaper, likely for the Coalettes coals company.
CHRYSLER
The silver wings with a kind of medal in the centre, the symbol of Chrysler, were born in the Chrysler Six of 1924. Oliver Clark, the brand's chief designer in its early days, conceived a radiator trim with wings and a design reminiscent of the wax seals used on old playing cards. It was a symbol of the model's quality.
In the 1940s, the design changed to a coat of arms with a five-pointed star in the centre, the famous "Pentastar", before returning to a design similar to the original. Although the wax seal is no longer present, the much longer silver wings have survived.
CITROËN
In 1901, company founder André Citroën travelled to Poland, where he purchased the patent for a double helically-cut milling gear (such was his original business). The two chevrons represent the two opposing gears of this inter-meshing.
In 2022, Citroën reimagined its 1919 logo for the electric era.
DODGE
Dodge was characterised for many years by a ram's head with long horns. This ram is called "Ram", the name of the Stellantis brand of commercial vehicles. With this, Dodge lost its head and horns to the RAM brand when it became independent. Dodge now has a much simpler and more elegant emblem; the two slanted red stripes symbolise passion and emotion. At least that's what Stellantis says.
FERRARI
At the top of the logo is the Italian flag. Below it is a yellow shield, the colour of Modena. There are also the initials ‘SF’, for Scuderia Ferrari (meaning Team Ferrari), and the leftward-facing prancing black horse. Enzo Ferrari chose this after meeting a count whose late son, Francesco Baracca, had been a fighter ace in the First World War. The horse had been painted on the fuselage of his aeroplane. Baracca’s mother told Ferrari to use the horse on his cars for good luck.
The ace was thought to have taken the horse from the plane of a German pilot, whom he had shot down, from Stuttgart. Therefore, the Ferrari horse is the same as the one on the Porsche crest.
FORD
The blue oval, which was first used in 1927, contains the signature of the company’s founder, Henry Ford, which has remained almost unchanged since its first use in 1909.
In 2023 Ford subtly altered its famous oval badge, removing the contrasting chrome to simplify and modernise the design.
GREAT WALL
The Chinese manufacturer Great Wall uses a relatively self-explanatory logo that represents a "Loulo". This is a watchtower at the top of the authentic Great Wall of China, used to store weapons and send smoke signals. However, according to the company, the emblem also symbolises the strength and robustness that runs through the Great Wall. In the Chinese market it is one of the largest local companies.
HYUNDAI
Although it looks simply like an italicised Honda emblem, the Hyundai logo has a hidden meaning. It is also meant as a stylised handshake of trust between two people, indicating company and consumer, with the company leaning in.
In 2017, the logo was altered, removing the 3D metallic effect for a flat appearance to project a new look for the company, inspired by its Korean roots.
INFINITI
This has two official interpretations, both concerning the upward-facing triangle. The first is that it is a highway, facing towards the future – appropriate, given that the brand was code-named ‘Horizon’ while under development. The second is that it depicts Mount Fuji, representing the Japanese brand’s nationality and the highest point of quality.
In 2023 the logo was altered slightly, most notably the upward triangle no longer meeting at a point to place a greater emphasis on the horizon, signalling a renewed focus on customer experience.
JAGUAR
Jaguar was originally called SS Cars, but was renamed in 1945 given the notoriety that the 'SS' initials had acquired during the Second World War. Jaguar was named after an old SS model and the leaping Jaguar ornament was chosen to illustrate grace and forward motion.
KOENIGSEGG
Founder Christian von Koenigsegg has a surname of Germanic origin. ‘Von’ usually indicates nobility and von Koenigsegg has traced his ancestry back to knights of the German-Romanic empire in the Middle Ages. His brand’s badge of gold and red rhombuses is a stylised version of his ancient family crest, which originates in the region of Swabia.
In 2020, the logo was updated by swapping the gold and red colouring from the design for a simplified white background.
LADA
Lada was originally the name of export cars only, with the brand known as 'Zhiguli' in the Soviet Union – named after a mountain range near its factory in Volga. The name Lada is that of a form of river-going Viking longship, which is reflected in the brand’s logo. Lada’s blue branding is said to represent the water it sails upon.
LAMBORGHINI
Another Zodiac-inspired man was Feruccio Lamborghini, who was a Taurus. His inspiration was taken from a visit in 1962 to a renowned ranch that reared fighting Miura bulls in Seville, Spain. The bull is also supposed to represent the power of his cars. The badge was updated for all models in 2024; the new logo, which will be applied to all new cars going forwards, is said to "better reflect the "brave", "unexpected" and "authentic" values" of Lamborghini's 'mission'.
In 2024, the logo was updated with its bright gold detailing altered to a subtler bronze and the Lamborghini name written in a "broader" typeface, "symbolising the clear identity of the brand".
LAND ROVER
There is no official explanation for the company's logo, which has had its current form since 1986, but it is speculated that the green colour expresses nature and the ability of a Land Rover to move around in nature, away from the city. In addition, the dashed line connecting the two words on the left and right is thought to be an abstract reference to the company's slogan "Above and Beyond".
LOTUS
Although the meaning behind the name ‘Lotus’ has never officially been revealed, it is commonly believed to relate to company founder Colin Chapman’s knowledge of the lotus flower and its representation of Nirvana (a state of paradise) in Buddhist philosophy.
The yellow of the badge supposedly represents bright days ahead, while the green central lozenge is in British Racing Green, showing Lotus’s racing origins. The intertwined letters at the top are the initials of Anthony Colin Bruce Chapman. In 2019 the logo was simplified by using just two colours – the firm’s classic British Racing Green and yellow – and the straightening of the 'Lotus' wording.
MASERATI
The trident is taken from that held by the statue of the Roman god Neptune, situated in Bologna’s Piazza Maggiore central square. Not only did this therefore represent Maserati’s hometown, but also Neptune’s qualities of strength, and his deity of earthquakes, storms and horses.
MAZDA
The name 'Mazda' is taken from Ahura Mazda, the creator and god in Zoroastrianism, a religion that was prominent in early Asian cultures. ‘Mazda’ translates as ‘wisdom’. Coincidentally, it is also an Anglicisation of the name of the company’s founder, Jujiro Matsuda. Mazda has gone through several badges in its time, with the current one being introduced in 1996.
Now a stylised 'M' within an oval - the oval represents the sun, and the 'M' represents the company. It also looks like outstretched wings, which is claimed to symbolise the Mazda’s freedom of expression.
McLAREN
The original logo of the McLaren racing team focused on a Kiwi bird, representing founder Bruce McLaren’s homeland of New Zealand. In the 1980s, a new design was bestowed upon the F1 team, consisting of chevrons from prime sponsor, Marlboro cigarettes. In 1997, this was changed to a singular, differently shaped chevron. This was later altered to the ‘swoosh’ of today, although McLaren says this has no Marlboro connection – instead “evoking the aggressive markings found on predatory animals and insects”.
In 2021, the logo was altered with its unique chevron colour changed to papaya and a slimmer font style to symbolise the brand's racing prowess.
MERCEDES-BENZ
The Mercedes part of the name comes from the daughter of Daimler partner, Emil Jellinek. Benz came from Karl Benz, maker of the first real car. When the two companies merged in 1926, Mercedes-Benz was born.
The logo originated from a postcard sent in the 1870s by Gottlieb Daimler to his wife, in which he marked where he was living with a three-pointed star and wrote by it: "One day this star will shine over our triumphant factories.” It was first used on a car in 1910 and it came to be that the star’s three spokes represented land, sea and air.
MG
'MG' stands for Morris Garages, having started out as a part of William R Morris’s automotive business in Oxford, in 1924. The octagonal badge was chosen to separate MGs from regular Morris models, with some cars even gaining octagonal instrument dials too.
In 2021, the brand’s logo was refreshed with a more minimal design to represent its vision under new ownership.
MITSUBISHI
Mitsubishi is unusual in that its name describes its logo, rather than the other way around. ‘Mitsu’ means three, while ‘Hishi’ means water caltrop, which is often used to refer to a rhombus or diamond. Japanese often bend the "h" sound to a "b" when it occurs in the middle of a word. The three-diamond mark was chosen by founder Yataro Iwasaki. It invokes both the three-leaf crest of the Tosa Clan, his first employer, and the three stacked rhombuses of the Iwasaki family crest.
MORGAN
The origin of the winged Morgan logo is uncertain, but one popular story is that it was inspired by World War 1 fighter pilot, Captain Albert Ball. The owner of the original Aero three-wheeler, he described the exhilaration of driving it as the closest thing he had found to flying.
NISSAN
The Nissan name is an abbreviation of Nihon Sangyo (Japan Industries), which was the parent company of Datsun. When Nissan replaced Datsun on the back of cars, its logo was the company’s name in a blue rectangle across a red circle. This was to invoke the Japanese flag, which features the Rising Sun. This was turned chrome in the 1990s to represent modernity.
In 2020, the brand’s logo was revised following the Carlos Ghosn scandal and renewed electrification strategy, with a nod to the company’s heritage by maintaining the recognisable sun and bar design element.
OPEL
Opel’s ‘Z’ logo is a homage to its Blitz (lightning) truck that helped it revive after World War II, bearing both the shape of lightning and the last letter of the word describing it in German.
In 2023, the logo was altered with a new Z ‘lightning bolt’ badge representing the brand’s focus on electrification.
PEUGEOT
Peugeot’s logo features a stylised lion standing on its hind legs. This logo appeared as early as 1847, long before Peugeot entered the automotive business, when it represented quality goods. From 1923, Peugeot cars gained a lion’s head bonnet ornament. In 1948, with the introduction of the 203, a more familiar lion appeared – that of the coat of arms of the French region of Franche-Comté, the successor to that in which Armand Peugeot was born. This slowly evolved to become ever more angular.
In 2021 the logo was restyled for a more retro design inspired by the company’s heritage, in an attempt to shift the brand upmarket.
PONTIAC
The original Pontiac emblem, launched by GM in 1926, was that of a Native American headdress, as the name coincides with that of a leader of the Odawa tribe who helped fight the British in the Detroit area. However, in an effort to appeal to a younger audience, GM introduced a new logo in 1957. The emblem became the tip of a red arrow, another symbol of Native American tradition.
Pontiac was discontinued by GM in 2010.
PORSCHE
Porsche’s insignia is intrinsically linked to the brand’s home town, which is written in the centre. Below it is a horse – ‘Stuttgart’ translates from Old High German as ‘Stud Garden’. The quartered crest surrounding the horse is taken from the coat of arms of the Free People’s State of Württemberg, which was founded after the dissolution of the German monarchy in 1918, and of which Stuttgart was the capital.
The trio of black antlers in the top left and bottom right date back to at least the 10th century, signifying the greater region of Swabia, while the red and black stripes are of the Duke of Württemberg. In 2023, the logo was revised to celebrate the company’s 75th anniversary, with a revised design and subtle colour changes intended to “bridge the history and future of the brand”.
RAM
Ram is one of the most recent companies in this history, having only been formed as an autonomous brand in 2010, separate from Dodge. For a long time, the ram symbol was used by Dodge. As a company that only produced pickup trucks, associating them with the strength and power of a ram seemed eminently sensible. As already mentioned, Dodge had to create an entirely new brand when RAM stole the symbol…
RENAULT
Renault’s emblem was originally circular but was changed to the famous diamond in 1923, most likely because it better fitted the cars’ centrally divided grilles. The brand’s name was removed and the lines emboldened in 1972 to make the logo appear more prominent
In 2024, the logo was updated to a retro 2D design first seen on the 2021 Renault 5 concept to signify the brand’s push towards electrification.
ROLLS-ROYCE
Rolls-Royces originally just had the overlapping 'R's badge. Many owners wanted something more prominent, however, and one, Lord Montagu of Beaulieu, commissioned his friend, the sculptor Charles Robinson Sykes, to design such an ornament. Montagu chose his secretary and mistress, Eleanor Thornton, as the model. The ‘Spirit of Ecstasy’ features her with a finger to her lips and her robes fluttering behind.
In 2020 the logo (and Spirit of Ecstasy) was revised with a new typeface and design to attract a younger demographic and better project the brand’s image as a luxury marque.
ROVER
‘Rover’ also means ‘seafarer’, and the most famed such people of all were the Vikings. Thus, early Rovers featured a standing Viking, complete with dual-pointed helmet, which was eventually cut to just the head. In 1929, this was changed to a badge featuring a head-on image of a Viking longship.
SAAB
The gripen (griffin) logo first appeared in 1984, replacing one that depicted an aeroplane. It is taken from the crests of the Skåne and Götland regions, homes of Scania and Saab respectively. This mythical creature supposedly represents vigilance.
SKODA
Skoda’s logo has featured an arrow with three feathers since 1923. The arrow was to represent motion, the wings freedom and the ‘eye’ in the feathers precision. Although green is now associated with Skoda, it has only been so since 1990, and represents a fresh start.
In 2022, the logo was altered to feature two different shades of green, Emerald and Electric, which Skoda says represent ecology, sustainability and electromobility.
SMART
The silver ‘C’ stands for compact, while the yellow arrow represents progress. In 2021, the logo was altered with a flat design to convey the brand's values of modernity and flexibility.
SPYKER
Formed in 1999 as a continuation of the original Spijker company (1880-1926), which had built a small number of trainer biplanes for the Dutch Air Force during World War I, Spyker has a logo that features a rotary aircraft engine. Underneath reads 'Nulla tenaci invia est via', meaning ‘no road is impassable for the tenacious’ in Latin.
After buying Saab in 2010, Spyker was sold to Vladimir Antonov and went bankrupt (not for the first time) in 2021.
SSANGYONG
In Korean, Ssangyong means ‘double dragon’, and the brand’s logo is a stylised depiction of this.
SUBARU
Subaru started out as the automotive division of the multi-faceted Fuji Heavy Industries (FHI) Corporation. Subaru is Japanese for ‘coming together’ and is the name given to the Pleiades star cluster, which the company’s logo originally mirrored. The stars have since been altered, with the larger one to the left representing FHI and the five smaller ones the companies that merged to form it. The logo’s background is blue, the same colour as Pleiades.
TESLA
This manufacturer of electric cars is named after the designer of the alternating current (AC) electricity system, Nikola Tesla; the brand’s first model, the Roadster, used a motor descended from his original design. The stylised ‘T’ of the logo represents the cross section of an electric motor, with the upright part symbolising a rotor pole, and the curved line over the top of it a section of the stator.
TOYOTA
The inner ovals symbolise the heart of the customer and the heart of the company, overlapping to represent a mutually beneficial relationship and trust, as well as forming a ‘T’ shape for Toyota. The outer oval is for the world embracing Toyota. Each oval is drawn with different stroke thicknesses, pointing to Japanese calligraphy art and culture. The space in the background within the logo is meant to exhibit the values that Toyota stands for: quality, value, driving joy, innovation, and integrity in safety, the environment and social responsibility.
In 2020, the logo was changed to a more simple, flat design to signify modernity and the brand’s commitment to innovation.
VAUXHALL
Vauxhall is named after the area of London in which it was formed. The name itself is a corruption of ‘Fulk’s Hall’, a house built by one Falkes de Breauté, a mercenary soldier in the 13th century who by marriage gained rights to the area. His family’s coat of arms features a griffin, which features on the car maker’s badge today, holding a flag reading ‘V’.
In 2020, the logo was changed for a more simplified 2D appearance.
VOLVO
The name Volvo is taken from the Latin for ‘I roll’. The logo of a circle with an arrow pointing diagonally up and to the right comes from a Roman symbol for Mars, the god of warfare. Because of this, the symbol came to also stand for iron, as weapons at the time were made from the metal. Volvo’s founders had been in the iron industry, and iron had qualities such as strength, safety and durability, which they wanted reflected in their cars.
In 2021, the logo was altered with a new typeface and removal of the previous badge’s contrasting bar.
