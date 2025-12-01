The man who has 450 cars

The Bristol 412 was produced between 1975 and 1982, and it initially featured a 6.6-litre Chrysler V8, which was swapped for a 5.9-litre unit in 1978.

Designed by Zagato, and hardly what you could call a thing of beauty, the 412 was joined by an updated model in 1980, called the Beaufighter. Power came from the same 5.9-litre V8, but now turbocharged to give 150mph potential.