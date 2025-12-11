Junkyard treasures from French Lake Auto Parts, Annandale, Minnesota

The AMC Marlin wasn’t always known by its sleek, ocean-inspired name. Initially, it was called the Rambler Tarpon, but AMC rebranded it after the fast and elegant marlin fish to conjure up images of speed and grace. Its streamlined fastback design certainly lived up to the name, making it a striking alternative to the muscle cars of the mid-1960s.

While it made waves in the automotive world, it wasn’t the sales success its manufacturer had hoped. This is an ultra-rare 1967 example, one of just 2545 sold in its final year of production.