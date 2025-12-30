The junkyard gems of Roswell, New Mexico

This is the tantalising sight that greeted us when we arrived at Roswell’s A-1 Auto Salvage. They’re both Diamond Ts, and the yard employee who accompanied us throughout the visit, reckoned the late 1940s one on the left belonged to Peter Hurd, a famous local artist.

Hurd whose work concentrated on the people and landscapes of New Mexico, was born in Roswell in 1904, and died in the town 80 years later. Chicago-based Diamond operated between 1905 and 1967.