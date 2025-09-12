The Junkyard Gems of Doug’s Auto Parts in Marshall, Minnesota

The yard was actually split into two distinct parts. Firstly there was the modern area, which was off limits to the public, and of little interest to us. This place was a hive of activity, as crushers worked overtime to rid the world of late Hondas, Hyundais and such like.

And then there was the old area, where classic car enthusiasts were allowed to browse unsupervised, and hopefully find their perfect restoration project.

Behind this row of 1960s Chevrolets (from left to right: 1960, 1962 and 1964), you can see the entrance to the modern yard.